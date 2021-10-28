CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re: Patch - ISO Staging failed

By Hr_Ross76
vmware.com
 7 days ago

[2021-10-27 13:38:37,094] : Discovering updates... [2021-10-27 13:38:40,327] : UpdateInfo: Using product version 7.0.3.00000 and build 18700403. [2021-10-27 13:38:40,327] : Target VCSA version = 7.0.3.00100. after license...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Neowin

Windows 10 November Update out for Release Preview, ISO also available

Microsoft has announced that build 19044.1288 is the candidate for general release for Windows 10 21H2 and it is now available to download in the Release Preview channel for Windows Insiders. For those that don't want to enroll their main PC in the Windows Insider program, it is also available in ISO form here.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

upload iso failed

Im using vmware vsphere client version 6.5.0.33000. when i want upload iso file, the operation is failed. i already import trust root certificates but still failed to upload. i already try all browser but same result. this issue is security issue.
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft releases Windows 10 November 2021 Update ISO images

Microsoft today announced the release of ISO images of Windows 10 November 2021 Update (Windows 10, version 21H2). Microsoft confirmed that Windows 10 Build 19044.1288 is the final build for the November 2021 Update. Microsoft will continue to improve the overall experience of the November 2021 Update through its usual servicing cadence.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Dell T3610 and ESXi 6.x support and ISO download

Hi all, I've bought a Dell Precision T3610 refurbished with this hw configuration:. a) Where I can find an ISO image for ESXi 6.5 o 6.x, since I've done the registration but I'm able only to download 7.0 version. Thanks in advance and excuse me for these "dumb" questions. I'm...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: BSOD|Failed to intialize policy for cpu

Im trying to host Ubuntu on VMware 12 Player workstation. and im getting BSOD; Page fauly in nonpaged area, before that im getting "Failed to intialize policy for cpu" Any particular reason you are using such an old version of Player? I believe you need at least 15.x, if not 16.x, to support Windows 10 hosts.
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

How to Burn an ISO Image File to a DVD

This article explains how to burn an ISO file to a DVD, CD or BD in Windows 10, Windows 8 or Windows 7. In also includes information on burning an IOS file in older versions of Windows. How to Burn an ISO Image File to a DVD. After you download...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: VCSA 6.5 Backup failed

I am trying to backup the VCSA 6.5. but getting failed multiple times. Giving error of BackupManager encountered an exception. Please check logs. I have also checked logs but didn't understand the exact problem. If anyone is facing same then help. Thanks & Regards, Mayur Parmar, Blog: www.masteringvmware.com. 0 Kudos.
SOFTWARE
addictivetips.com

How to get the Windows 11 ISO

There are two ways to install Windows 11; you can install it via Windows Update, or you can create installation media. Neither method is difficult. With Windows Update, you have to wait for Windows 11 to be rolled out to your system. If your system doesn’t have a whitelisted CPU, Windows Update won’t allow you install it. You can create installation media with the Media Creation tool.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
vmware.com

Re: Searching Events with Orchestrator

Searching Events with Orchestrator — We are trying to automate what happens after a HA event has occurred. As an SP we need to be able to identify which VM's were affected and who the VM's belong to so we can advise the client of any potential issues. This is...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: VMware Player 16 unrecoverable error: (vcpu-0)

VMware Player 16 unrecoverable error: (vcpu-0) Issue: VM starts; hit enter to launch iso; Windows graphic appears with busy dots for about 5 seconds then this error. (Notes: Fresh install of VMWP 16; during install, installing network drivers took an exceptionally long time compared to other installs (~ 8 minutes vs seconds); VM settings have been default with this one vanilla plus 16G RAM, 4 cpu, virt cpu extensions enabled, printer removed; nothing in the .vmx has been edited; did same thing with Windows 10 host; does same thing with ubuntu x64 20.04 LTS Live CD)
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: virtual machine %rdy to high

I see high %rdy stats for each core of a 8 vcpu exchange 2019 vm. %cstp, %used and %vmwait are low. From the image you attached the value does not seem very high. Normally I start to worry when it goes beyond 5% (even if the threshold value, if I remember correctly, is more than 10%).
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

onverter is unable to find the system volume and reconfiguration is not possible. KB1037507 did not

I have an issue with a failure when trying to convert a physical machine. It is HP Z220 workstation running Windows 7 pro 64 bit on a SSD. The error is that BCD conversion failed, reconfiguration is not possible. I tried to follow the steps in KB1037507. I tried both the windows repair disk and the original factory system disks to restore this. The repair feature does not recognize the operating system and wants to load drivers but I am unable to find the drivers that it wants. I can get to the repair app but it does not fix the problem. I can also launch command prompt but it does not recognize the bcdedit command.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Can't Turn Off Automatic Display Scaling

Can't Turn Off Automatic Display Scaling — Hello,. help would be appreciated on the following. I'm using VMware Workstation 16 Player version 16.2.0 build-18760230. I created a Windows 10 virtual machine which I'm using on a Windows 10 host. VMWare Tools are also installed. I want to set a specific...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vSphere with Tanzu - Guest cluster deployment stuck at Control Plane VM

I have master vCenter and 3x nested ESXi with VSAN on which I tried to test Tanzu , VDS switch (not NSX-T), HAproxy as LB. All MGMT are on existing network, deployed 2x new VLAN, one for Frontend and one for Workload. Managed to deploy SupervisorCluster up and running, Namespaces....
TRAFFIC
vmware.com

HA (N+1) tool?

Is there a recommended tool that can look at my environment/cluster and determine if it has N+1 availability?. I free tool might be nice or at least one with a trial time. That is what Admission Control is for? If you have it configured, then HA will ensure (with vCenter) that your VMs can be restarted in case the number of hosts you specified fail.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Cannot create a VM in workstation pro 16.2

My problem is I cannot power on a VM. Here is what happened to get into this state. I had a VM running, and in the bottom right of workstation pro it displays the devices that can be attached to this VM. All are currently marked with a red x indication they are currently attached to the host. Four of these devices are external disk drives, all display "Seagate RSS Portable" when I mouse over them. One of these drives happens to be the one that contains my VMs. Since the mouse over does not display the drive label )why?) I ended up trying to mount the drive containing the VMs onto the VM. This did not work well :-). However, after restarting vmware I was able to access all of my VMs except one. This one refused to start and displayed the following error:
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Loss of network connectivity in bridged mode on sleep [Fusion / Big Sur / Ubuntu 18 guest]

Help! I have had network connectivity problems since I upgraded to 12.2 (on Big Sur 11.6). I only run Ubuntu 18.04 LTR guests. Internet sharing simply does not work, guest does not "see" the interface. After googling I found out that this is a Mac OS issue, and Bridged Networking is the way to go. So current configuration is bridged networking, physically wired to the router (no WiFi).
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Process VMs in specific order

The contents of the $data array appear in the correct order, but the $ToolsStatus array seems to lose or somehow not contain the correctly sorted order. The goal is to process/rightsize the VMs in the order of the $data array:. ($vms2rs = Get-VM -Tag yes | where{(Get-VM -Tag test).Name -Contains...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: VCSA 7.0 Update 3 - Inventory Spacing

VCSA 7.0 Update 3 - Inventory Spacing. VMware, why... Why did you suddenly add such a large spacing in your CSS. Working with a large estates is a nightmare. Making a small change to the CSS can fix this! Even if you "like" your new styling, give us a "Compact" option under user profiles.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

ESXi Logging levels

We are running ESXi 7.0 U2c and other nodes in 7.0U3 with the same behaviour. By default, the nodes show "error" as logging level (I thought by default it was set to 'info'). But at the same time, advanced settings show 'info' for the logging levels. Where does ESXCLI command...
SOFTWARE

