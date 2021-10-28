CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tim Legler On Russell Westbrook's Improved Form With The Lakers: "It's Like If You Owned A Ferrari And You Were Only Allowed To Drive It Around Your Gated Community... Then Finally, You Take The Ferrari Out On The Highway."

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
fadeawayworld.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a shaky start to the season, Russell Westbrook slowly looks like he is coming into his own. Against the San Antonio Spurs, Westbrook put up 33 points to help the Lakers secure the win. And while his turnovers were an issue against OKC, he was able to notch his first...

fadeawayworld.net

