Today in Supreme Court History: October 28, 1787

(CNN) — The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case that could broaden gun rights nationwide and transform how the Second Amendment is interpreted in the United States. On the surface, the dispute involves whether a New York law that restricts individuals from carrying concealed handguns outside...
Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
Democrats took a beating this week in Virginia, losing multiple statewide elections to Republicans black, white, and, pending one outcome, Hispanic. Yet deranged liberal pundits insist that the key takeaway from Tuesday's elections is not that modern liberal orthodoxy has a problem but that Virginians are white supremacists. Because when...
Democratic strategist James Carville suggested during PBS NewsHour on Wednesday that progressives and "wokeness" were to blame for the recent Democratic election losses in Virginia. When asked how Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe lost to Republican Glenn Youngkin in a state that President Biden won by 10 points a year earlier,...
President Joe Biden on Wednesday dismissed the idea that immigrant families separated at the southern border under his predecessor’s zero-tolerance policy could receive payments of $450,000 per person in monetary settlements, calling the report “garbage.”. Following remarks at the White House about Covid vaccines for children, Biden was asked by...
House Democrats released Wednesday a new draft of their big social spending and climate bill — tucked inside of which was a massive new payoff to wealthy people. The Democrats’ bill is supposed to make the nation fairer and more competitive. This cynical, wasteful policy should have no place in it.
The Arizona Supreme Court found that several provisions of the 2022 budget, including a controversial ban on face mask mandates in K-12 schools, violate a provision of the state constitution requiring individual bills to encompass a single subject. The ruling will likely bring about a seismic shift in the way lawmakers craft future budgets. Less […]
A ban on face mask mandates and critical race theory in schools were highest-profile laws that were thrown out when the Arizona Supreme Court tossed numerous provisions of the state budget for violating the Arizona Constitution, but the list of new laws that are now off the books is far more extensive than that. Many […]
Whether you can exercise your First Amendment rights freely depends, in some cases, on where you live and what judges happen to hear your plea, should you try to seek accountability for government reprisal against your constitutional liberties. One such case is that of Priscilla Villarreal, a journalist in Laredo,...
Last week, we learned that the University of Florida barred three professors from testifying as expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging the voter suppression law that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed earlier this year. A bit of scrutiny showed the university’s rationale to be strange and inexplicable. Opinions to start the...
On Aug. 25, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued a request for White House documents pertaining to the Capitol violence and what led up to it. The requested information includes a draft of former President Donald Trump’s speech for the rally that proceeded the mob attack, a memo about potential lawsuits against states that President Joe Biden won, and talking points about alleged election “irregularities” in a Michigan County.
The upsurge in student violence should not shock or surprise anyone. Students have not forgotten how to behave or lost their interpersonal skills. Children and adolescents learn by observing those in whom they have confidence, typically their parents. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Our recent...
Andrew Stiles of the Washington Free Beacon highlights the political left’s response to a popular catchphrase. We regret to inform you that the libs and the journos (pardon the redundancy) are at it again. Their anxiety levels are surging in direct correlation with the popularity of the catch phrase, “Let’s go, Brandon,” which some have decided is an existential threat to American democracy.
