CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Letter to editor: COVID safeguards 'about all of us'

Lake Geneva Regional News
 7 days ago

When phrases like “We’re all in this together” and “It takes all of us” show up on football fields and helmets, it surely points to the role each of us play in ending a health pandemic such as COVID. Vaccinations and immunity are the only way out of this...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

Opinion: Weaponizing Government Against Its Citizens

“He has erected a multitude of new offices, and sent hither swarms of officers to harass our people and eat out their substance.” – Declaration of Independence. Halloween is a time when one would hope to view horrifying creatures, terrifying events, and weird bustles in the movies, on TV, and across the neighborhood. However, this year, the scariest things are being discharged by the government and that’s not hinting towards a happy Halloween.
POLITICS
WebMD

Perceived 'Invincibility' Threatens Herd Immunity Efforts

Oct. 29, 2021 -- Perceived invincibility from the threat of the coronavirus may be undermining efforts globally to reach herd immunity against COVID-19, researchers conclude in a paper that analyzed survey responses from more than 200,000 people across 51 countries. James Leonhardt, PhD, associate professor of marketing at the University...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mineral Daily News-Tribune

Letter to the Editor: Join us and help these kids SHINE

Many know that April is designated as National Child Abuse Prevention Month and it has been that way since 1983, but unless we can talk about child sexual abuse all year, preventing it is impossible. Child sexual abuse still lives in secrecy and shame. In our state alone, numerous people...
BURLINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#All Of Us#Safeguards#Economy
Austin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: What about students of color and their discomfort?

Re: Oct. 28 article, "A state lawmaker asked schools to catalog books on race and sex. Do they have to comply?" Why is the majority of the Texas legislature apparently so dedicated to ensuring we have the dumbest kids in the country?. The inane, time-consuming exercise Rep. Matt Krause is...
SOCIETY
Fortune

How safe COVID vaccines are for kids under 12, according to the data

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, after long deliberation and several mentions that this was the most difficult vote it had faced, an advisory committee to the FDA voted 17 to one (an abstention) in favor of recommending the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 5 to 11.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
WTOV 9

FDA medicine recall: Throw out these pills immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Food and Drug Administration recently announced recalls for two medications. First, Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled its Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets. The medication is used to treat low blood pressure as well as symptoms of type 2 diabetes. The medication was recalled due to excessive...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy