Cnooc's sales revenue up 64% in Q3

naturalgasworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe surge in revenue was driven by higher realised oil and gas prices. Chinese state-run CNOOC’s unaudited sales revenue during the July-September period (Q3) came to 59.7bn yuan ($9.3bn), up 64% year/year owing...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

naturalgasworld.com

Oil, gas sector methane emissions jump in Q3: GHGSat

Oil and gas sector methane emissions has been rising steadily since the first quarter of 2020 in terms of volumes and number of plumes, according to GHGSat. The number of methane plumes detected from the oil and gas industry increased by 47% in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, Quebec-based GHGSat noted in a report shared with NGW on November 4.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Fields#Chinese
naturalgasworld.com

Henry Hub dips, but on pace for a weekly gain

The US benchmark for the price of natural gas is already up more than 5% on the week. The December gas delivery contract at the US Henry Hub was down in early trading on November 4, but remains on pace for another round of major gains for the week. The...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom defends actions in Europe

The company says record high prices are not desirable for the company, and stresses the value of long-term, oil-indexed contracts in preventing volatility. Gazprom is neither interested in record high or record low gas prices, and instead desires a stable and predictable market, the head of the Russian supplier's export arm Elena Burmistrova said on November 3, hitting back against criticism that the company is exacerbati...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

India to account for 21% of APAC LNG regasification capacity by 2025

Most of the capacity additions in India are through the new build projects. India is expected to register the second-highest LNG regasification capacity additions in Asia between 2021 and 2025, contributing about 21% of the region’s total capacity additions by 2025, said GlobalData, a data and analytics company. GlobalData’s report,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Venture to double US LNG sales to China with new deals

The US company said the supplies would drive coal-to-gas switching in China. US LNG developer Venture Global announced on November 4 it had signed two 20-year deals to supply a combined 4mn metric tons annually of LNG to China's Sinopec from its Plaquemines LNG facility in Louisiana. It has also agreed a third contract to deliver 3.5mn mt of LNG from its Calcasieu Pass facility, also in Louisiana, to Sinopec subsidiary Unipec over a shorter period.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Country
China
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Tourmaline rides prices to strong Q3

Methane emission reduction goals have been met three years early, despite higher production. Tourmaline Oil, Canada’s largest natural gas producer, reported Q3 2021 earnings of C$361.1mn (US$291.4mn) on November 3, up from C$4.8mn a year ago. Cash flow increased to C$761.3mn from C$279.9mn, with Q3 free cash flow of C$369.5mn...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US-based Tellurian expects output growth

The company said it sanctioned the drilling of at least a dozen new wells that could stimulate production next year. US-based natural gas company Tellurian said November 3 that new drilling programmes could more than double net production by the end of next year. Tellurian said in its report for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Ovintiv takes small loss in Q3

Risk management losses kept the Denver-based producer in the red. Gas-focused Ovintiv said November 2 it had a small loss of $72mn in Q3 2021 but blamed the loss largely on a $954mn pre-tax loss on its risk management programmes. In the comparable 2020 quarter, the Denver-based producer reported a loss of $1.5bn, which included impairments totalling $1.34bn.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

BP profits surge on high prices in Q3

The UK major has also announced it will buy back $1.25bn of its shares by early 2022. Profit soared at BP in the third quarter, on higher oil and gas prices, strong trading performance and larger refining margins, the UK major rep...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wardsauto.com

Parts, Service Revenue Up in Q3 for Big Dealer Groups

The nation’s six biggest publicly traded, franchised dealer groups report higher parts and service revenue for the third quarter vs. the same quarter a year ago. The companies say customers are getting service work done that was put off due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a group (see info graphic...
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Origin's APLNG revenue up 70% in Jul-Sep

Origin last week signed an agreement with global energy investor, EIG, to sell a 10% stake in APLNG. Australia’s Origin Energy on October 29 said the revenue from its stake in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) for the ...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Vintage Energy triples Vali field gas reserves

The company said that the increase in reserves "significantly enhances" its value as it transitions towards becoming an Australian east coast gas producer. Sydney-listed Vintage Energy on November 1 reported a significant upgrade to the reserves for the Vali field in the Cooper basin. It announced an independent evaluation had tripled the field’s gross 2P reserves from 30.3bn ft3 to 92bn ft3.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

