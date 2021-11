Chinese developer Kaisa Group halted trading of its shares in Hong Kong Friday, on the back of deepening concerns over the company's cash flow and China's key property sector. Kaisa's woes come as a liquidity crisis at one of the nation's biggest property developers Evergrande threw a spotlight on the industry in recent months, following a state crackdown that has rattled investors and fuelled fears of wider economic fallout. The trading halt on Friday came amid Chinese media reports that wealth management products related to Kaisa had not been repaid when due, and that chief executive Kwok Ying-shing admitted the company was facing "unprecedented pressure on its liquidity". In a brief notice to the Hong Kong stock exchange Friday no reason was given for the suspension.

ECONOMY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO