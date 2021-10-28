CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Why use projection mapping in cities?

By Barco
blooloop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe projection mapping market is estimated to be worth USD 2.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2026. Retail is playing an increasing role, but media and culture remain the main applications. Projections onto landmark buildings continue to be a major attraction. So, what is...

blooloop.com

Comments / 0

Related
blooloop.com

Eden Project announces first attraction in South America at site in Colombia

The Eden Project has announced plans to open its first attraction in South America at a site in Colombia’s Meta region, working with Colombia’s Humboldt Institute. Eden Project International’s development in South America was announced during an event at COP26 in Glasgow on Monday (November 1). Eden Project International will...
LIFESTYLE
blooloop.com

Mobaro to exhibit at Family Attraction Expo

Mobaro, a provider of online maintenance and safety solutions, has announced that it will be heading to the Family Attraction Expo at the NEC in Birmingham from 10 – 11 November 2021. The company’s solutions are active in over 20 UK attractions and two more popular venues have recently come on board, Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Codona’s Amusement Park.
RETAIL
thedallasnews.net

Projection Mapping Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | NEC Display Solutions, Christie Digital Systems, Optoma, Digital Projection

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global Projection Mapping Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Projection Mapping market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Panasonic (Japan), Epson (Japan), BenQ (Taiwan), Barco (Belgium), Christie Digital Systems (US), Optoma Corporation (Taiwan), Digital Projection Limited (UK), NEC Display Solutions (US), Vivitek (Netherlands), ViewSonic (US) & AV Stumpfl (Austria).
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
blooloop.com

Planning for 2022? The demographic trends set to shape the industry post-COVID

Things are looking more optimistic for attractions. Yet we still need to embrace the seismic shift in guest attitudes accelerated by COVID-19. I don’t know about you, but there’s an air of optimism to our 2022 planning sessions. In the UK, we’re riding on the high of a bumper summer season. One that saw visitors return to attractions in droves and quashed fears that physical experiences would struggle after 18 months of Zoom, Netflix and Dalgona coffees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
blooloop.com

MK Themed Attractions announces expansion plans

MK Themed Attractions, the Danish theming expert, is increasing its capacity with new facility investments. The company has made a number of announcements that will enable growth and development in the coming years, including production and administrative buildings having their capacity increased in the Philippines. MK Themed Attractions recently completed...
BUSINESS
Deadline

30,000 Visitors Locked Inside Shanghai Disneyland For Hours By Chinese Government After 1 Positive Covid Case

One woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday either later tested positive for Covid or came into contact with someone who had it, according to reports. As a result, more than 30,000 visitors were locked in the park Sunday by Chinese government officials and forced to test negative before they were allowed to leave. According to AP “all 33,863 people who had been at the park” did indeed test negative. The Shanghai property would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday at the very least, according to a statement from park officials obtained by AP. Shanghai Disneyland told the WSJ “it would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
blooloop.com

Semnox upgrades key systems at Codona’s Amusement Park

Semnox Solutions, a provider of technology for the entertainment and amusement industry, has announced the installation of new cashless and contactless systems at a leading attraction in Scotland. Codona’s Amusement Park, situated on Aberdeen coast’s Beach Boulevard, is host to a variety of amusement rides, adventure games, and karting tracks,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Domestic Tourism#Restaurants#French#Chartres En Lumi Res#Light Event Consulting#Wb Show
blooloop.com

Walltopia’s Adventure Hub opens at Ocean Flower Island

Walltopia, a world leader in the climbing and adventure & leisure industries, has announced that an ambitious project which was delayed by the pandemic has finally been able to open to guests. The company’s creation completed for Evergrande represents an Adventure Hub, planned and built by the active entertainment manufacturer...
WORLD
blooloop.com

PGAV Destinations joins IDSDC project

PGAV Destinations, a global leader in the planning and design of unique destinations, has announced it will be working on a major project with the International Dark Sky Discovery Centre (IDSDC). The facility plans to be a first-of-its-kind international focus point for discovering the importance of dark skies and learning...
LIFESTYLE
blooloop.com

Convious announces new UK office

Convious, a leading eCommerce platform for the leisure industry, has confirmed the location of its new European office as part of its ongoing expansion plans. The company’s operations for the United Kingdom will be based at Bloomsbury Square in London. The new site will be primed to benefit from convenient transport links and top grade network technology for remote meetings.
BUSINESS
blooloop.com

Expo 2020 Dubai enjoys 2.35 million visits in first month of operations

Expo 2020 Dubai is celebrating a hugely successful first month after 2.35 million visits, 5,610 events, and 12.8 million virtual visits during October 2021. Expo 2020 Dubai said the first month was a “huge success”, revealing 2,350,868 visits from the UAE and internationally between October 1 and October 31, 2021.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
France
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Retail
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
blooloop.com

Simworx experience opens at BLVD RUH City

Simworx, the dynamic media attractions specialist, has announced the launch of its latest attraction to open in Saudi Arabia. A brand-new attraction, the Masameer Experience was been planned, delivered, and installed in record time for the opening of new development, Boulevard RUH City. The wider project has seen once barren...
WORLD
International Business Times

Another Virus Spreading In China Is Causing 'Concern', Expert Says

A recent outbreak of bird flu among residents in China is raising concern among experts, who have warned that the new strain could potentially be deadlier than a previously circulating strain. China has reported 21 human infections of the H5N6 strain of bird flu this year to the World Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Intelligence agency warns that China is creating global genetic database that could give it dominance over U.S. health care industry and a decisive military edge

Intelligence officials on Friday issued new warnings about China's ambitions, saying it was collecting genetic data from around the world as part of a technological push that could give it a decisive military edge and dominance over the American healthcare sector. A report by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy