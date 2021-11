The San Francisco 49ers have had to play a bit of musical chairs at the quarterback position this season, and mostly due to injuries. Kyle Shanahan has long said Jimmy Garoppolo is his starting quarterback, and Trey Lance has done nothing to change his mind so far this season. But Garoppolo’s injury-ridden start to the 2021-22 campaign opened the door for the No. 3 overall pick to make his first NFL start in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO