Since chatbots entered the scene with MIT’s introduction of ELIZA in the mid-60s, their purpose has been more or less the same -- to enable effective communication by mimicking human conversation. As the technology advanced over the years, the cloud generated a whole new level of possibilities, ushering in an easier pathway to national language processing (NLP), AI, analytics and more. Yet, as chatbot capabilities increase, so too do user expectations. Consumer-facing industries have been dependent on chatbots to address customer needs, and we can expect chatbots to only get better with age.

