The atomweight grand prix promoted by One Championship saw two alternates step to the stage after Itsuki Hirata and Seo Hee Ham pulled out recently. Friday’s “One: NextGen” card was headlined Stamp Fairtex (7-1, 7-1 One) taking on Julie Mezabarba (9-3-1, 1-1 One), a substitute for Ham. Stamp, a former One atomweight kickboxing and muay Thai champ, took her time early, mainly attacking with leg kicks. The Brazilian intercepted a few of those shots and worked her way to bring the battle to closer quarters. Her attempts to transform the fight into a hand-to-hand contest fell short after her wrestling maneuvers were blocked by Stamp, who displayed a remarkable improvement in her grappling skills.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO