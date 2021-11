Ireland Baldwin has continued to defend her father, Alec Baldwin, following the fatal Rust shooting that led to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death. The 26-year-old model posted a screenshot of a positive comment about the 30 Rock actor on her Instagram on Wednesday (27 October), amid an apparent onslaught of “abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails” aimed at her father. The comment came from someone who identified themselves as working with the same production company that made the 1999 film Thomas and the Magic Railroad, starring Baldwin as Mr Conductor.Highlighting the actor’s work ethic, the comment said:...

