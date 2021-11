Music icon Janet Jackson and rapper Q-Tip go way back. The pair first worked alongside one another in the early 1990s when starring in the hit movie "Poetic Justice," in which Jackson played the main role of Justice while Q-Tip was cast as Markell. The 1993 romantic drama film proved to be a success, as went to No. 1 at the box office on its release date, according to The Los Angeles Times. And this wasn't the only time Jackson and Q-Tip made magic together during the decade. Three years later, the duo teamed up once again to record the 1997 hit single "Got Til It's Gone" for Jackson's legendary album, "The Velvet Rope," and it quickly climbed the Billboard charts.

