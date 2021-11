Hilaria Baldwin has condemned the paparazzi for harassing her family following the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed when Alec Baldwin, Hilaria’s husband, discharged a firearm being used as a prop on the set of Rust. Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, died after being flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. Director Joel Souza was injured in the shooting and was later released from a hospital.Hilaria Baldwin, a 37-year-old yoga instructor and podcaster, has now revealed that the paparazzi have been taking her photos “through the trees of the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO