Public Health

VA expands offering of COVID-19 booster vaccines

By Staff Report
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs is now offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization, expanding

CNET

Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine: Everyone required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Businesses with 100 or more employees have until Jan. 4 to implement the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House announced during a briefing on Thursday. That means their employees will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.
PHARMACEUTICALS
enr.com

OSHA Now Set To Offer Vaccine Mandate Options to Big Employers

The U.S. Labor Dept. said Nov. 1 the emergency temporary standard to be issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which was believed to mandate full employee COVID-19 vaccinations by large employers, now is set to also allow periodic testing for the virus as a compliance option. The standard,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Washington State
Virginia Mercury

Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4

WASHINGTON — Many private employers beginning in January will have to ensure their workers either are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they will undergo weekly testing and wear a face covering, under a new federal rule announced Thursday by the White House. The policy from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is set to affect […] The post Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
INDUSTRY
Killeen Daily Herald

Temple VA to offer COVID-19 booster shots; Bell County cases keep declining

Local veterans and their families will have the chance to be some of the first to receive booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Officials at the Olin E. Teague Veteran Center in Temple announced a clinic to administer these booster shots, as well as flu vaccines, on Saturday. The clinic will administer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, even to those who received a Pfizer shot.
TEMPLE, TX
AFP

US gives final approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

The United States can now start giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine, US health authorities said Tuesday in a move hailed by President Joe Biden as a "turning point" in the fight against the pandemic. Days after gaining authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clearing the way for the vaccination of up to 28 million children. The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the children in the 5-11 age group and beginning to ship them across the country. "Today, we have reached a turning point in our battle against Covid-19," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid 19#Booster
VA releases cybersecurity strategy to secure Veteran information and privacy

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs publishes new cybersecurity strategy, Nov. 4, to protect against exposure of Veterans’ personal information or the corruption of critical …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Fact Check: DeSantis falsely claims vaccinated citizens without boosters could be declared unvaccinated and lose their jobs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

COVID-19 vaccine refusal: What counts as an exemption?

Since the news broke about the federal government requiring employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines in workplaces, there’s been an increase in employees searching for ways to legally refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, and still keep their jobs. When it comes to the rules, so far, OSHA has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
MILITARY
CBS Austin

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
USDA launches new effort to reduce salmonella illnesses linked to poultry

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) today announced that it is mobilizing a stronger, and more comprehensive effort to reduce …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
AGRICULTURE
khn.org

Patients Went Into the Hospital for Care. After Testing Positive There for Covid, Some Never Came Out.

They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with covid-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with covid in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. The number is certainly an undercount, since it includes mostly patients 65 and older, plus California and Florida patients of all ages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Where states stand on unemployment for workers fired over vaccination mandates

Generally, healthcare workers who are fired for refusing to comply with COVID-19 vaccination mandates likely can't collect unemployment benefits, although there may be exceptions based on the state and a worker's situation, employment experts told CNBC. Some healthcare workers have already been fired for noncompliance, and some have resigned or...
PUBLIC HEALTH

