IHSA football first-round playoff matchups for Titans, Trevians, Ramblers, Hawks

Some things to watch in Week 10 of the Big 12 Conference:. No. 11 Oklahoma State at West Virginia. The Cowboys (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) quickly rebounded from their first loss and control their own destiny in trying to get to their first Big 12 championship game. They are tied for second place in the conference standings with No. 14 Baylor, a team they beat at home, and still have a game left this month against fourth-ranked Oklahoma, the six-time defending conference champion. The Mountaineers (4-4, 2-3) lost their first three Big 12 games before an open date, but have since won their last two games. West Virginia is coming off a 38-31 win over then-No. 22 Iowa State, which had beaten Oklahoma State 24-21 the previous week. The Cowboys have won six consecutive games in the series that began in 1928, but was only contested three times before they became Big 12 foes in 2012.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO