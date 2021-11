Clinical trials are at the core of delivering innovative treatments to patients. The pandemic has restated the importance of clinical trials to the public, as the rapid development and testing of vaccines has offered a pathway out of global lockdowns and towards normality. However, the focus on COVID-19 has caused many trials to be delayed, canceled or scaled back – meaning that the development of new medicines for patients in other areas has been slowed. At the same time, it has exposed pre-existing flaws in the industry. To recover from the pandemic, the industry must now address these underlying issues, which have been plaguing it for years. Otherwise, the risk of further delaying the development of novel therapies will increase.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO