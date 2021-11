The Cribs have shared their brand new single ‘The Day I Got Lost Again’ – you can hear the track below. The song is the second preview from ‘Sonic Blew Singles Club’, a new series of monthly singles by the Wakefield trio which will run until the end of the year. They previously shared ‘Swinging At Shadows‘ and a video for the track filmed at their first gig back since the pandemic.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO