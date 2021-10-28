CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

We need a transparent investigation into the killing of Agnes Wanjiru – only then can there be justice

By Diane Abbott
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KsEbt_0cfGwJPH00

The year is 2012 and a British soldier, Soldier X, allegedly confesses to his colleagues that he murdered Agnes Wanjiru in central Kenya . Soldier X is then said to have led his colleagues to a septic tank, where he had dumped her body.

The body was discovered in a septic tank by a hotel worker, two months after the victim was stabbed to death. To anyone who knew about Wanjiru’s death, the feelings of the victim’s family appeared to be of little concern.

Most troubling are the reports of Soldier Y , who said they had tried to report Soldier X. Soldier Y “told everyone” at the base what had happened, including senior officers.

Despite Wanjiru’s death occurring in 2012, no one has yet been held responsible. Attempts have clearly been made by Kenyan authorities to get some justice for Wanjiru, with a Kenyan inquest reportedly concluding in 2019 that the victim was murdered by one or two British soldiers. However, no one has been prosecuted.

My colleague John Healey, the shadow defence secretary, has pressured the government for action on this and I echo his calls for full cooperation from the MoD and an inquiry. The defence secretary, Ben Wallace , is said to be speaking directly to Kenyan authorities but it is clear the public need more transparency. That is why I tabled a written question to the minister, in the hope that he will use it as an opportunity to lift the veil of secrecy from around this awful case.

Wallace has said he is waiting on a request from Kenya for assistance in finding Wanjiru’s killer; meanwhile the head of the army, General Mark Carleton-Smith, has said he is “appalled” by allegations and that he is determined to work with the authorities to establish the facts in the killing.

Finding the facts, and prosecuting those responsible is important, but the real problem is ideological. This Tory government has seen fit to incorporate a “no questions asked” defence of overseas military personnel into its culture war strategy. Rather than acknowledging the sensitivity of these matters, the government has chosen an extremist stance. They frame the debate around military around “vexatious prosecutions” and forget about victims left without justice.

With the Overseas Operations Bill, I believe the government is providing implicit support for British forces to act without fear of consequence, alongside greater legal obstacles to prosecuting crimes committed by overseas soldiers.

This feeds into a culture that Soldier Y warns us about, a culture where the truth is hidden and justice is denied.

Diane Abbott is the Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The body went unnoticed for a year. Now a father claims it was justice for his trafficked daughter: What happened to Andrew Sorenson?

The abandoned car had been parked near Dane Massie’s home in Northeast Spokane, Washington, for about four days when he and his friend decided to go check it out, hoping to learn why his dogs kept running over to it.As they approached, the men were met by an overwhelming stench.“It smelled like death,” Mr Massie told local news station KXLY.They traced the odour to a body crammed in the trunk of the Honda Accord.The body was identified as 19-year-old Andrew Sorenson, whom police say had been left to rot in the car for nearly a year before Mr Massie’s discovery...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Agnes Wanjiru murder: Kenya family's anger over UK army 'cover-up'

The family of a Kenyan woman allegedly killed by a British soldier in 2012 have told the BBC of their anger and despair that no-one has yet been convicted of her murder. The UK defence ministry says it has been co-operating with a Kenyan inquiry into Agnes Wanjiru's death following allegations of a cover-up reported by the Sunday Times at the weekend (subscription required).
AFRICA
BBC

Agnes Wanjiru murder: Army chief appalled by Kenyan murder allegations

The head of the British Army says he is appalled by allegations that British soldiers may have been involved in the murder of a Kenyan woman. General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith said he is determined to support the authorities to establish the facts in the murder of Agnes Wanjiru. The Ministry...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Diane Abbott
KTSM

Video, images show brutality of Sinaloa Cartel during trial in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jurors got a reminder of the brutality in the drug trafficking business as images of a woman murdered were on display in federal court on Wednesday.  United States prosecutors played a condensed version of a video with a woman being questioned by members of the Sinaloa cartel.  The next image […]
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Colombian outrage over early-release plea for serial killer

A proposal to grant early release from prison to one of the world's most prolific serial killers has raised outrage in Colombia and a denunciation on Monday from President Iván Duque.Luis Alfredo Garavito confessed to killing about 190 children, most aged 8 to 16 and received more than 50 long sentences. Prosecutors said sometimes posed as a beggar or a monk and lured poor children with money and soft drinks. He later slit their throats, sometimes after torturing and raping them.But Colombia limits prison sentences to 40 years and allows early release for good behavior after more than half...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBCMontana

Rep. Herrell: Americans need transparency with Afghan refugee vetting

WASHINGTON (SBG) - After a female soldier was allegedly assaulted by a group of male Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss in September, New Mexico Congresswoman Yvette Herrell says she has yet to receive an update from the FBI’s investigation. “We had a meeting with leadership at Fort Bliss as soon...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Personnel#British#Kenyan#Mod#Tory
The Independent

Heather Mack: FBI arrests ‘suitcase killer’ as she arrives back in US after release from Bali jail

The FBI has arrested “suitcase killer” Heather Mack as she arrived back in the United States following her release from a Bail prison.Mack was taken into custody at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as she and boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were indicted in Illinois on charges of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country, one count of conspiracy to commit foreign murder of a US national, and one count of obstruction.Mack and Schaefer were convicted in Indonesia of killing her socialite mother in 2014 and stuffing her body into a suitcase at a luxurious Bali resort in an plot to access...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tribunal probing journalist slayings opens in The Hague

A “people's tribunal” opened Tuesday in the Netherlands to highlight the number of journalists around the world who were killed for doing their jobs, often with impunity for their killers.The tribunal, convened by a group of press freedom organizations, has no powers to sanction perpetrators but will present evidence to raise awareness about journalists targeted for attacks in order to stop their reporting. It is expected to issue a judgment in May next year.The first hearing was taking place a month after two journalists, one in the Philippines and one in Russia, won the Nobel Peace Prize for their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Student admitted in game of truth or dare he killed grandmother, court told

A student confessed to friends during a game of truth or dare his “darkest secret” was that he killed his 94-year-old grandmother in a house fire, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 20, allegedly made the confession weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died after a blaze at her bungalow in Heysham, Lancashire in May 2018.Preston Crown Court heard Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker and had dementia, was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation after being found in the property but was pronounced dead at Royal Lancaster Infirmary three days later. David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Racism epidemic shows Northern Ireland has not learned from its past

Northern Ireland is becoming more diverse but newcomers still stand out more than they would like to. For Muneera, a mother of three from Sudan, to blend in and become part of one of Belfast’s neighbourhoods was the ultimate dream. Five years ago, she escaped the turmoil of the Bashir regime and left everything behind as her family made for Belfast.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Two asylum seekers, aged 24 and 25, who pretended to be children WIN High Court battle against council who doubted claims and left them in a hotel for adults before carrying out age check

Asylum-seekers who posed as children won a High Court battle with a council for leaving them in adult accommodation - despite them both now being ruled as being over 24. They were among three males who arrived in the UK in August and September last year and all placed in the Holiday Inn in Wembley.
U.K.
BBC

Lancashire father injected toddlers with heroin, review finds

Two toddlers were injected with heroin by their father to help them sleep, a review into their care has heard. The children, aged one and two, were living in Lancashire with their parents when the alarm was raised in 2019. They have since been removed from their parents' care after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

315K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy