Lazzara motor yacht Ashley sold

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 28.9 metre Lazarra motor yacht Ashley, listed for sale by Raul Faget at Florida Yachts International, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Chris and Kevin Callahan of Moran Yacht & Ship. Built in GRP by US yard Lazzara, she was delivered...

