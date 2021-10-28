CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derecktor motor yacht Starlight for sale

boatinternational.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 32.31 metre Derecktor motor yacht Starlight has been listed for sale by Michael Mahan and William Baldwin at Worth Avenue Yachts. Built in GRP by US yard Derecktor to a design by C....

www.boatinternational.com

Related
boatinternational.com

The 10 biggest yachts for sale in the world

Discover the 10 biggest yachts in the world, including the soon to be auctioned Y910, the 106 metre Lürssen Amadea and Benetti's 108 metre IJE. Set to be auctioned in November 2021, the 120 metre in-build superyacht conversion known as Y910 is currently the largest yacht listed for sale in the world. Asking €25,000,000 but with no reserve price at auction, the former passenger ship is lying at the Fincantieri shipyard in Trieste, Italy. The hull and superstructure are nearly complete while the interior is awaiting the instruction of a new owner. With an interior volume of 6,000GT spread across eight decks and around 1,360 square metres of exterior deck space, Project Y910 is also one of the world’s biggest superyacht projects currently under construction.
boatinternational.com

Further price drop on Northcoast motor yacht Fugitive

The 38.28 metre Northcoast motor yacht Fugitive, listed for sale by Shannon McCoy and Michael Mahan at Worth Avenue Yachts, has had a further price reduction of $500,000. Built in GRP by US yard Northcoast to a design by Paul Frederickson, Fugitive was delivered in 2014 and most recently refitted in 2018. Adriel Design was responsible for an eco-friendly interior in Colombian rosewood accommodating 10 guests in five cabins comprising a full beam master suite on the main deck, two VIP suites, a double and a twin with a Pullman berth. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, Samsung television screens and en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep six staff aboard this yacht for sale.
boatinternational.com

Lazzara motor yacht Ashley sold

The 28.9 metre Lazarra motor yacht Ashley, listed for sale by Raul Faget at Florida Yachts International, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Chris and Kevin Callahan of Moran Yacht & Ship. Built in GRP by US yard Lazzara, she was delivered in 2014 as a Lazzara LSX95...
boatinternational.com

Custom motor yacht Adamaris for sale

The 46 metre custom motor yacht Adamaris has been listed for sale by Deniz Kaymaz at Northrop & Johnson. Custom built in wood by Turkish yard Urkmezler Yat to a design by Concept Marine, she was delivered in 2011. A comprehensive rebuild in 2021 saw an extra 4.6 metres added to her length and the fitting of extra-large windows to the deckhouses and forehull. Adding to her modernization, the bulwark along the saloon was lowered to open her views from floor to ceiling. The windows in the saloon are almost two metres tall.
boatinternational.com

Westport 112 motor yacht Book Ends listed for sale

The 34.14 metre Westport motor yacht Book Ends has been listed for sale by Westport Brokerage. Launched in 2020 by American shipyard Westport Yachts, the yacht is hull number 62 in the yard’s popular Westport 112 series, of which over 60 units have been sold. An interior featuring white oak...
boatinternational.com

Baglietto motor yacht Blue Ice back on the market

Sold as recently as April 2021, the 41.15 metre Baglietto motor yacht Blue Ice is already back on the market, listed for sale by Rob Newton at IYC. Designed by Aldo Cichero, Blue Ice was built in aluminium by Italian yard Baglietto and delivered in 1999 with a $3 million refit in 2016 and a further refit in 2021. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a full beam master suite with a private study, two doubles and two twins, one with a Pullman berth, and all cabins have LCD television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.
boatinternational.com

Price drop on CBI Navi motor yacht Indigo

The 32 metre CBI Navi motor yacht Indigo, listed for sale with Yachtzoo, has had a price reduction of $320,000. Indigo was built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard CBI Navi to Lloyd's class standards. Designed by Luca Dini, she was delivered in 1998 as a pocket explorer yacht.
boatinternational.com

Price drop on Moonen motor yacht Midnight Saga II

The 25.69 metre Moonen motor yacht Midnight Saga II, listed for sale by Jeroen van der Vliet at Van der Vliet Quality Yachts, has received a price reduction of €125,000. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Moonen to a design by Diana Yacht Design, Midnight Saga II was delivered in 1986 as a long range pocket superyacht with several refits since. An interior by Rincklake Van Endert in cherry wood and light fabrics accommodates eight guests in three cabins configured as a main deck master suite, a double and a twin with a Pullman berth. All guest cabins have entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep four staff aboard this yacht for sale.
boatinternational.com

Price drop on Husumer motor yacht Sanssouci Star

The 53.52 metre Husumer motor yacht Sanssouci Star, jointly listed for sale by NEXT Yachting and Bernard Gallay, has seen a price reduction €650,000. Built in steel and aluminium at the German Husumer Schiffswerft yard to a design by Gebr Kroger & Co, she was initially delivered in 1982 at a length of 37 meters and has been extended twice, first in 1984 and then in 2001, to her current length.
boatinternational.com

Lloyds Ships motor yacht Corroboree sold

The 33.53 metre Lloyds Ships motor yacht Corroboree, listed for sale by Eugenio Cannarsa and Peter Redford at Fraser Australia, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in aluminium by Australian yard Lloyds Ships to a design by Benetti, she was delivered in 1998 with a specific remit to serve as a charter yacht in the waters around Australia. A refit in 2017 saw her updated with a Ricky Smith Designs interior, accommodating 12 guests in five cabins configured as a master suite, VIP suite, and three doubles plus two Pullman berths. All guest cabins have entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep six staff.
boatinternational.com

Tecnomar motor yacht Modus sold

The 40.2 metre Tecnomar motor yacht Modus, listed for sale by Vangelis Filiadis at IYC, has been sold with the buyer introduced by RJA Marketing.. Built in aluminium by Italian yard Tecnomar to a design by Luca Dini, Modus was delivered in 2014 with a full refit in 2018. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five luxurious cabins.
boatinternational.com

Hargrave motor yacht The Program now for sale with IYC

The 29.7 metre Hargrave motor yacht The Program has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale with IYC. Built in GRP by Hargrave Custom Yachts to a design by Jack Hargrave, The Program was delivered in 2006 and refitted in 2016. Yacht Interiors by Shelley created the "soothing" interiors which accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins comprised of a master suite, VIP suite, two doubles and a twin. All guest cabins have entertainment centres and en-suite bathroom facilities while there are also crew quarters for a staff of up to four people aboard this yacht for sale.
Sanlorenzo motor yacht Les Bruxellois for sale

The 34.1 metre Sanlorenzo motor yacht Les Bruxellois has been listed for sale by Yachting Partners International. One of the Sanlorenzo SD112 series, this tri-deck semi-displacement yacht features naval architecture by the in-house team and exterior styling by Francesco Paszkowski with delivery in 2017. Accommodation is for up to ten guests split across five cabins including an owner’s cabin, a VIP suite, two double cabins and a twin room. In addition, there is crew accommodation for a staff of five people.
boatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Qart Hadasht for sale

The 35.2 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Qart Hadasht has been listed for sale by Gary Cleaverly at Sunseeker London. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker International to RINA class, with delivery in 2019, she is a model in the Sunseeker 116 range, built on the platform of the Sunseeker 115 Sport Yacht and improving upon this proven model.
boatinternational.com

Delta motor yacht Rochade sold

The 47.5 metre Delta motor yacht Rochade, listed for sale by Superyacht Sales & Charter, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Wes Sanford of Northrop & Johnson. Built in GRP by US yard Delta Marine to an in-house design, she was delivered in 2011 and refitted in 2021. An interior in seamless straight-grain woods, including European chestnut, walnut, wenge, and macassar ebony accommodates 12 guests in five cabins. These comprise a master suite, three doubles and a twin with Pullman berths, all with en suite bathroom facilities while a further five cabins sleep 10 crew.
boatinternational.com

Swan sailing yacht Aristarchos for sale

The 39.99 metre Swan sailing yacht Aristarchos has been jointly listed for sale by Michel Chryssicopoulos at IYC with Flagship Yachts. Built in GRP by Finnish yard Nautor's Swan to a design by German Frers, she was delivered in 2006 as the largest yacht ever yacht built by the yard and was most recently refitted in 2020. Eight guests are accommodated in style in three cabins, with a full-beam master suite that boasts two double beds plus a VIP suite and a twin, all with entertainment centres, television screens and full en suite bathroom facilities.
boatinternational.com

Naumachos explorer yacht Akula for sale

The 24.5 metre Naumachos explorer yacht Akula has been listed for sale by Y.CO. Built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard Cantiere Navale di Pesaro to a design by Studio Faggioni, who also designed the interior, she was delivered in 2006 as one of three Naumachos 82 models. Accommodation is for up to eight guests in four cabins comprising a full-beam master suite, VIP suite and two twins. All guest cabins have entertainment centres and en-suite bathroom facilities, while a further two cabins can sleep up to four crewmembers.
boatinternational.com

Riva motor yacht Babousha sold

The 35 metre Riva motor yacht Babousha been sold with both buyer and seller represented by Michel Chryssicopoulos at IYC. Built in GRP to RINA class by Italian yard Riva to a design by Mauro Micheli, she was delivered in 2008 as one of the yard's Athena 115 series and refitted in 2016. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a main deck master suite along with two VIP suites and two twin cabins below, all with en suite bathrooms. Crew quarters sleep five members of staff.
boatinternational.com

50m Benetti motor yacht Blue Night sold

The 50 metre Benetti superyacht Blue Night, listed for sale by Burgess, has been sold with the buyer introduced by MySea. Designed by Stefano Natucci and built in steel and aluminium by renowned Italian superyacht yard Benetti to ABS class, Blue Night was delivered in 2000 as the fifth yacht in the yard's Golden Bay series and was refitted in 2013.
boatinternational.com

Horizon motor yacht The Rock sold

The 28.66 metre Horizon motor yacht The Rock, listed for sale by Bob Friscia at Yacht Connexion, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Bill Palmer of Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by Taiwanese yard Horizon to a design by Cor D. Rover, she was delivered in 2021 as an FD 92 model. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five cabins comprising a main deck master suite, VIP suite, two doubles and a twin, all with entertainment centres, Samsung television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.
