Derecktor motor yacht Starlight for sale

Discover the 10 biggest yachts in the world, including the soon to be auctioned Y910, the 106 metre Lürssen Amadea and Benetti's 108 metre IJE. Set to be auctioned in November 2021, the 120 metre in-build superyacht conversion known as Y910 is currently the largest yacht listed for sale in the world. Asking €25,000,000 but with no reserve price at auction, the former passenger ship is lying at the Fincantieri shipyard in Trieste, Italy. The hull and superstructure are nearly complete while the interior is awaiting the instruction of a new owner. With an interior volume of 6,000GT spread across eight decks and around 1,360 square metres of exterior deck space, Project Y910 is also one of the world’s biggest superyacht projects currently under construction.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO