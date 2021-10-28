CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Shopify's revenue rises in run-up to key holiday season; shares up

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Inc reported a 46% rise in quarterly revenue as consumer spending "normalizes" after a year of a pandemic-fueled online shopping frenzy, sending its shares up 9%. The widespread shift to e-commerce at the height of the pandemic had brought a wave of new...

ca.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

Cargojet Q3 Revenue Rises 17%; Shares Dip

Total revenues for Q3 2021 came in at C$189.5 million, an increase of 16.8% from C$162.3 million the prior-year quarter. Revenue growth was driven by the ACMI business line which posted strong revenue growth of 21% year-over-year. Domestic network revenues for the quarter represented less than 42% of total revenues, compared to more than 54% for the same quarter in 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
invezz.com

Is Shopify stock a buy or sell as shares rise despite soft Q3 results?

Shopify shares on Thursday spiked more than 7% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal third-quarter revenue and earnings before markets opened, missing estimates. Shopify offers exciting growth prospects amid its steep valuation. On Thursday, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shares spiked more than 7% despite announcing...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Shopify Stock Reverses Up Amid Earnings, Revenue Miss

Shopify stock popped on Thursday as investors shrugged off third-quarter earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume that missed expectations as e-commerce growth slowed. For the quarter ending Sept. 30, Shopify earnings came in at 81 cents per share on an adjusted basis. Revenue rose 46% to $1.12 billion, said Canada-based Shopify (SHOP).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferies#Reuters#Canadian#Shop Rrb#Amzn#Covid#Refinitiv
thepaypers.com

Shopify and Mailchimp team up for an ecommerce boost

Canada-based ecommerce platform Shopify has partnered with Mailchimp to offer merchants a new way to connect email marketing software with the ecommerce platform. Both existing and new users of Shopify and Mailchimp will be able to link their accounts through a direct connection, eliminating the need for third-party tools and manual data transfers. This new direct connection will assist businesses’ customers in driving demand ahead of the 2021 holiday shopping season.
INTERNET
pymnts

UPS Doubling Down on SMBs and eCommerce Ahead of Peak Holiday Season

Driven by sustained eCommerce tailwinds, global logistics giant UPS is focused on expanding its small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) eCommerce package volume in response to changing consumer demand and commercial realities, CEO Carol Tomé said Tuesday (Oct. 26). Noting a decline in its last-mile UPS SurePost business of 2.7% in...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Amazon bulks up shipping capacity to battle holiday season snarls

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it had doubled its container processing capacity and secured more shipping storage from ocean freight carriers to try to overcome supply chain bottlenecks in time for the holiday shopping season. The stop-and-start nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has snarled global supply chains that...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Variety

Roku Q3 Revenue Up 51% but Misses Wall Street Expectations, Hits 56.4 Million Active Accounts

Roku grew total net revenue 51% year-over-year to $680 million for the third quarter of 2021, but it was lighter than investors expected. The streaming platform’s active accounts reached 56.4 million, a net increase of 1.3 million active accounts from the prior quarter, while total streaming hours were 18.0 billion, up slightly (by 0.7 billion hours) from Q2. Roku reported net income of $68.9 million (versus $12.9 million in the year-ago quarter), translating to 48 cents per diluted share. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Roku shares were down 10% in after-hours trading on the revenue miss. On average, Wall Street...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

How Foot Locker Is Battling Bots and Supply Chain Delays This Holiday Season

This holiday season, Foot Locker wants everyone to get the shoes on their wish list. The retailer announced on Tuesday a revamped model for its launch reservation system to help keep product access away from bots and maintain fairness for consumers. Through the new system, online inventory will now be available for launch reservations. Shoppers looking to purchase sneakers will be prompted to use Foot Locker’s mobile app launch reservation system to participate in select drops. “We’ve really listened to consumers and their feedback on this,” said Foot Locker Inc.’s CMO Jed Berger. “And I feel really excited about what we have coming.” Bots,...
TECHNOLOGY
Tribune-Review

Kennametal revenues rise, net income up

Kennametal Corp.’s sales jumped by 26% in the July through September quarter compared to a year ago and earnings per share up rose 69 cents from the same quarter a year ago, the company said Monday. The Pittsburgh-based maker of metalworking tools said it earned 43 cents a share on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
stockmarket.com

Top Stocks To Buy Now? 4 E-Commerce Stocks To Watch

4 Trending E-Commerce Stocks To Note Amid The BBBY Stock & KR Stock Partnership News. E-commerce stocks remain some of the most enticing investments for investors in the stock market today as more people shop online. And don’t be surprised if those tailwinds could even persist long when the pandemic is over. After all, the global pandemic has forced many people to utilize e-commerce platforms to purchase essential goods. Capitalizing on this trend right now is Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY). It is partnering with Kroger (NYSE: KR) to start selling some of its baby and home merchandises both in Kroger stores and online at Kroger.com.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
STOCKS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Norwegian Air’s Q3 revenue rises as travel picks up

OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian Air reported a 68% year-on-year rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as travel in Europe gradually recovers from the pandemic. The budget carrier’s sales for the July-September period amounted to 1.52 billion Norwegian crowns ($180 million), up from 905 million crowns a year ago when travel remained severely restricted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
INDUSTRY
allaccess.com

Spotify Revenue Up 27%, Paid Subscriptions Rise 19% In Third Quarter

Third quarter 2021 revenue grew 27% year-over-year to €2,501 million at SPOTIFY in what the company's CEO DANIEL EK termed a "very strong quarter." The company's growth was led by advertising revenue, up 75% to €323 million. Paid premium subscribers rose by 19% to 172 million, with MAUs up 19% to 381 million, led by SOUTH KOREA, BANGLADESH, and PAKISTAN.
MARKETS
investing.com

BMO Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Marriott International

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on Thursday, setting a price target of $156, which is approximately 2.54% below the present share price of $160.06. Klein expects Marriott International to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Freeport-McMoRan's stock falls after profit rises above expectations but revenue comes up a bit shy

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. fell 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the mining company reported third-quarter net profit that soared more than four-fold, while revenue came up short of expectations, as realized copper prices soared but gold prices fell. Net income climbed to $1.40 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $329 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 89 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 58.0% to $6.08 billion, just short of the FactSet consensus of $6.13 billion, as cost of sales increased 23.8% to $3.55 billion. The average realized price per pound of copper rose 39.5% to $4.20, the average realized price per ounce for gold fell 7.6% to $1.76 billion and the average realized price per pound for molybdenum jumped 101.6% to $18.61. The stock has rallied 12.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy