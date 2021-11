It’s week 8 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are at home to face the surging Cincinnati Bengals. The Jets are coming off a humiliating beatdown at the hands of the New England Patriots last week. Already boasting the league’s worst offense, the Jets will now be without their best quarterback and their best receiver today, as Zach Wilson and Corey Davis are out with injuries. Mike White fills in under center, and lord help the Jets against this Bengals defense. This one has all the earmarks of another early blowout game, over by halftime. Let’s hope the Jets have some tricks to pull out of their bag of treats to make this a better Halloween for Jets fan than anticipated.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO