Cobalt Strike was delivered by Squirrelwaffle malware

By Allan
nunewsindustry.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquirrelwaffle, a new malware threat, has been discovered in the wild, and it is being exploited by malicious attackers to get an initial foothold and drop malware onto infected systems and networks. The new malware spreads through spam campaigns, with the most recent campaigns releasing Qakbot and Cobalt Strike....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malware#Infrastructure Security#Downloads#Qakbot And Cobalt Strike#Cisco Talos#German#Dutch#Polish#Ms Office#Vbs#Programdata#Dll#Ip
