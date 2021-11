Album cover for Death Cab for Cutie's "The Photo Album (Deluxe Edition)." By Courtesy of Death Cab for Cutie / Barsuk Records. Sound is to Death Cab for Cutie as light is to photography: a medium that can somehow overcome its impermanence to preserve moments in time. The Seattle-based alt-rockers’ ability to distill streams of memory into precise and evocative images became clearer than ever with the 2001 release of their third LP, “The Photo Album.” To celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary, the band shared a deluxe edition with previously unreleased material, such as acoustic versions and demos, on Oct. 29. Like a loving restoration of a cherished photo collection, the reissue provides new insight into the creation of a Death Cab classic.

