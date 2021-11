Enjoy watching the Oak Ridge Boys "Where the Soul Never Dies" live performance and see the song details here.... The Oak Ridge Boys Where the Soul Never Dies song and live performance was completed in 2012. The Oak Ridge Boys group was founded in the 1940s as the Oak Ridge Quartet and they became popular singing Southern gospel during the 1950s. Their name was changed to the Oak Ridge Boys in the early 1960s, and they remained a gospel group until the mid-1970s, when they changed their image and concentrated on country music. The Oak Ridge Boys were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on October 25, 2015.

