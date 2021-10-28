Jessica Greene

Cash-flush American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is shelling out yet again for a mission-critical supply-chain partner. CEO Jay Schottenstein said the company’s second logistics acquisition in roughly two months is all about enabling “brand success.”
The specialty retailer’s $350 million cash deal for Quiet Logistics, which has fulfilled online orders for M.Gemi, Outdoor Voices and Bonobos, supports the jeans seller’s focus on “agility, speed and diversification,” Schottenstein said in a statement Tuesday. Quiet was owned by Greenfield Partners, a property investment and logistics specialist, and Related Companies LP, a real estate and lifestyle company known for large-scale neighborhood development and the force...
