CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Jessica Greene

bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterprise welcomes Jessica Greene to our team. Jessica started her career in the Commercial Real Estate...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Jessica Beckman of Hallkeen Management Earns ARM Designation

BOSTON–The Institute of Real Estate Management® (IREM) Boston Metropolitan Chapter No. 4 announced that Jessica Beckman with Hallkeen Management has earned the ARM (Accredited Residential Manager®) designation. Beckman, a property manager at Copley Gardens in Rockland, Massachusetts, a Hallkeen Management property, was installed as an ARM designee during a recent...
QUINCY, MA
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home This Year

Have your heart set on buying in 2021? Here's why you may want to rethink that. There's a reason buyers have been clamoring to purchase homes this year. Mortgage rates have been sitting near record lows, and there's fear that rates could begin to climb once 2022 rolls around. Buyers may be worried that if they wait too long, they could miss out.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Office leasing activity in Arlington outpaces North Texas

Office leasing momentum has continued in Arlington, spurred along by small, localized tenants that are helping the submarket outpace the overall region. According to a report by TXRE Properties, leasing activity totaled about 362,000 square feet in Arlington and Mansfield as of August, following last year’s total leasing activity of 622,000 square feet. Justin Smith, TXRE Properties’ founder and president, said that among the properties his company manages, leasing activity and demand have stayed strong.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Dallas#Furniture#Interprise#Business Development
bizjournals

Tampa International Airport preps master plan update for 2022

Tampa International Airport will embark on a 2022 master plan update, 10 years after its last master plan introduced an ambitious multibillion-dollar expansion. The second of that project's three phases is about to wrap up. On Nov. 16 at 2 a.m., the "revolutionary" express curbside lanes will open to the public. The widening of the George J. Bean Parkway will be substantially complete two days later. A new central utility plant will be substantially complete in early December. And the new nine-story SkyCenter One office building continues to add tenants.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bizjournals

Golf Galaxy's new experiential concept opening in Woodbury

Woodbury is set to become the second city in the U.S. to get a new Golf Galaxy concept promising an "elevated experience for golfers." Golf Galaxy Performance Center is opening Friday within the Tamarack Village Shopping Center. The 17,000-square-foot space was formerly part of a Big Lots store. Woodbury has...
SOCCER
bizjournals

Puyallup sells downtown lot to Point Ruston developer for condo project

The developer of the 97-acre Point Ruston development will add another South Sound condominium project to its portfolio, this one in downtown Puyallup. Plans call for a 60-unit building with retail or office space. The four-story structure will have ground-floor parking. The Puyallup City Council approved the sale of the...
PUYALLUP, WA
bizjournals

Discover Memphis Naturally limbers up for Downtown outdoors festival

A campaign established in 2020 to tout Memphis’ outdoor assets is being taken to the next level with a three-day weekend full of activities. Discover Memphis Naturally is hosting an inaugural outdoors-focused festival, dubbed Fieldaze, Nov. 5–7 Downtown. The event — which organizers hope to become an annual occurrence —...
MEMPHIS, TN
bizjournals

Zillow sets a date to begin Seattle layoffs

Seattle-based Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZG) will lay off 47 employees in Seattle starting on Jan. 3, according to a state of Washington Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN). The WARN, received Thursday, is the latest in a tumultuous week for the online real estate company, which announced Tuesday it...
WASHINGTON STATE
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: GeoService Inc.

Birmingham area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended October 29, 2021. Year to date through October 29, 2021, the court recorded 5 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -81 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

Big-ticket items for minimizing your estate

A certified financial planner and adjunct professor at Wright State University discusses the best way for business owners and individuals to reduce their estate and avoid hefty taxes. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bizjournals

After nearly running out of money in 2020, Birds Barbershop leaders again envisions expansion

Birds co-founder Jayson Rapaport says the iconic chain nearly ran out of money in 2020, having burnt through most of its savings while its stores were completely shut down for a couple of months in 2020. But with some help from its banker, hundreds of thousands of dollars in in federal funding and a lot of flexibility, it is back from the brink — and nearing pre-Covid levels of staffing and revenue. Click through to read more about how this 15-year-old iconic Austin business is evolving for the new normal.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

NerdWallet CEO on Taking the Fintech Company Public

Fintech firm NerdWallet made its IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. CEO Tim Chen joined Cheddar to talk about the decision to tap the capital markets now and explained the company's revenue model by taking a cut from financial products like credit cards and loans sold through the site. Chen also talked about the firm's stance on cryptocurrencies, noting it advises people to only invest what they can afford to lose.
BUSINESS
WAOK News Talk

Sister Talk: The Pink Journey

Sister Talk: The Pink Journey. Juandolyn Stokes of On Point with Juandolyn Stokes and Vanessa Parker, who is Founder and CEO of Pink Boss Inc. and co- owner of Divas in Defense discuss her journey in business.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

American Eagle Pays $350 Million Cash for Second Logistics Firm

Cash-flush American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is shelling out yet again for a mission-critical supply-chain partner. CEO Jay Schottenstein said the company’s second logistics acquisition in roughly two months is all about enabling “brand success.” The specialty retailer’s $350 million cash deal for Quiet Logistics, which has fulfilled online orders for M.Gemi, Outdoor Voices and Bonobos, supports the jeans seller’s focus on “agility, speed and diversification,” Schottenstein said in a statement Tuesday. Quiet was owned by Greenfield Partners, a property investment and logistics specialist, and Related Companies LP, a real estate and lifestyle company known for large-scale neighborhood development and the force...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy