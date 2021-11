As part of the associate producer "Dream Team" (as they refer to themselves) at NewsHour Weekend, Zachary Green produces and assists in the production of many of the segments featured on NewsHour Weekend. This includes shooting, writing, and editing such pieces as "No Comment" and "Digital Death". Before joining NewsHour, Zachary was an associate producer for Need to Know on PBS.

