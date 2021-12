Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Iowa

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Iowa using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Cerro Gordo County

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Marion County

Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Mahaska County

Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Jones County

Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Osceola County

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lucas County

Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Grundy County

Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Butler County

Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Audubon County

Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clarke County

Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Van Buren County

Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lee County

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Floyd County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Humboldt County

Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Hardin County

Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Delaware County

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Dickinson County

Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Union County

Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Clayton County

Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Webster County

Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Guthrie County

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Plymouth County

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lyon County

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Palo Alto County

Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Pocahontas County

Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Winnebago County

Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hancock County

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Shelby County

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Keokuk County

Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hamilton County

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wayne County

Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Wright County

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Allamakee County

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Mitchell County

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Wapello County

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Cherokee County

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Monona County

Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Montgomery County

Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Tama County

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Appanoose County

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#10. O'Brien County

USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Louisa County

Phinn // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Emmet County

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Monroe County

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cass County

C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Adair County

Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Kossuth County

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Harrison County

Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ringgold County

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ida County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (123 total deaths)--- 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,322 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.7 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,761 (7,964 total cases)--- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (195 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (97 total deaths)--- 25.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,302 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,774 (5,578 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (97 new cases, -13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (65 total deaths)--- 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,289 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,533 (3,653 total cases)--- 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 389 (86 new cases, +15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (62 total deaths)--- 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,245 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,574 (4,048 total cases)--- 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (95 new cases, +3% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (18 total deaths)--- 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,233 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,590 (1,048 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (15 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (26 total deaths)--- 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,231 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,465 (1,244 total cases)--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (26 new cases, +13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (37 total deaths)--- 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,229 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,010 (1,836 total cases)--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 335 (41 new cases, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (44 total deaths)--- 30.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,211 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.9 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,116 (2,327 total cases)--- 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (60 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (17 total deaths)--- 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,179 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 36.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,628 (749 total cases)--- 18.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (18 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (29 total deaths)--- 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,178 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,115 (1,608 total cases)--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (46 new cases, +24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (22 total deaths)--- 33.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,162 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,231 (932 total cases)--- 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (30 new cases, +43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (105 total deaths)--- 33.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,159 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,554 (5,908 total cases)--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (70 new cases, +63% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (49 total deaths)--- 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,155 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,328 (2,554 total cases)--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (55 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (30 total deaths)--- 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,145 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,366 (1,851 total cases)--- 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (31 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (53 total deaths)--- 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,140 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,876 (2,843 total cases)--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (42 new cases, +17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (54 total deaths)--- 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,125 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,318 (2,946 total cases)--- 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 623 (106 new cases, +39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (55 total deaths)--- 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #1,104 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,229 (3,146 total cases)--- 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (26 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (41 total deaths)--- 43.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #976 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,611 (1,911 total cases)--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 662 (81 new cases, +25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (59 total deaths)--- 44.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #968 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,927 (2,444 total cases)--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 450 (79 new cases, +41% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (122 total deaths)--- 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #943 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,404 (7,326 total cases)--- 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (70 new cases, -24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (37 total deaths)--- 48.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #901 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,726 (1,681 total cases)--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (31 new cases, +82% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (88 total deaths)--- 50.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #871 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,395 (4,883 total cases)--- 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (74 new cases, +42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (42 total deaths)--- 53.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #822 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,533 (2,061 total cases)--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (29 new cases, +32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (32 total deaths)--- 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #806 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,937 (1,505 total cases)--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (16 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (24 total deaths)--- 55.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #784 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,235 (1,207 total cases)--- 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (23 new cases, +44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (38 total deaths)--- 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #757 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 19.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,852 (2,159 total cases)--- 25.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 666 (69 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (39 total deaths)--- 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,188 (2,146 total cases)--- 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 489 (52 new cases, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (42 total deaths)--- 57.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #755 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,147 (1,964 total cases)--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (34 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (39 total deaths)--- 63.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #664 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,718 (1,508 total cases)--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (14 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (57 total deaths)--- 65.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #628 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,586 (2,598 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 291 (43 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (25 total deaths)--- 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #617 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,119 (845 total cases)--- 21.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 404 (26 new cases, +73% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (49 total deaths)--- 67.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #608 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,183 (2,661 total cases)--- 27.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (39 new cases, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (55 total deaths)--- 72.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #531 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,897 (2,039 total cases)--- 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (33 new cases, +154% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (43 total deaths)--- 74.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #504 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,193 (1,820 total cases)--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 501 (53 new cases, +83% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (144 total deaths)--- 76.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #475 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,419 (6,441 total cases)--- 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 317 (111 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (47 total deaths)--- 79.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #457 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,807 (2,113 total cases)--- 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 392 (44 new cases, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (39 total deaths)--- 94.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #332 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,266 (1,229 total cases)--- 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 371 (32 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (45 total deaths)--- 94.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #329 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,305 (1,617 total cases)--- 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (23 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 457 (77 total deaths)--- 96.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #316 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,595 (2,797 total cases)--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (34 new cases, +13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (57 total deaths)--- 97.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #309 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,522 (2,053 total cases)--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (46 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 473 (65 total deaths)--- 103.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #265 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,494 (2,406 total cases)--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (38 new cases, +58% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 480 (53 total deaths)--- 106.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #254 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,031 (1,769 total cases)--- 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (18 new cases, +64% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 500 (46 total deaths)--- 114.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #205 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,353 (1,782 total cases)--- 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (24 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (39 total deaths)--- 117.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #197 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,516 (1,427 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (10 new cases, -52% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (66 total deaths)--- 120.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #174 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,183 (2,334 total cases)--- 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (39 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 517 (37 total deaths)--- 121.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #168 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,982 (1,143 total cases)--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 461 (33 new cases, +57% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 520 (77 total deaths)--- 123.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #164 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,510 (2,890 total cases)--- 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (39 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 562 (79 total deaths)--- 141.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #107 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,677 (2,343 total cases)--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 299 (42 new cases, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 593 (29 total deaths)--- 154.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #84 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,672 (767 total cases)--- 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (11 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 598 (41 total deaths)--- 156.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa--- #80 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,965 (1,301 total cases)--- 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa- New cases per 100k in the past week: 612 (42 new cases, +68% change from previous week)