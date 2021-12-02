ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Virginia

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uj2Y9_0cfGkiqo00
Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Virginia

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqCL4_0cfGkiqo00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Russell County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (68 total deaths)
--- 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,682 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,471 (4,113 total cases)
--- 36.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (66 new cases, -33% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XY3Sa_0cfGkiqo00
Nolanwebb // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Roanoke city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (257 total deaths)
--- 50.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,651 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,938 (12,827 total cases)
--- 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (154 new cases, -14% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0gdk_0cfGkiqo00
Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Sussex County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (29 total deaths)
--- 51.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,644 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,078 (1,571 total cases)
--- 24.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253oEJ_0cfGkiqo00
pfly // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lee County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (62 total deaths)
--- 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,587 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,655 (3,901 total cases)
--- 46.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (34 new cases, -55% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCF3U_0cfGkiqo00
U.S. Navy photo // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Portsmouth city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (250 total deaths)
--- 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,579 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,793 (13,020 total cases)
--- 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (101 new cases, +35% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WibVh_0cfGkiqo00
jpmueller99 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Campbell County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (147 total deaths)
--- 55.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,545 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,805 (7,577 total cases)
--- 21.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (86 new cases, -10% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMHk6_0cfGkiqo00
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Suffolk city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (249 total deaths)
--- 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,206 (11,243 total cases)
--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (70 new cases, -12% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nsTx_0cfGkiqo00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Bland County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (17 total deaths)
--- 57.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,519 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,930 (1,126 total cases)
--- 57.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (7 new cases, -22% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAZh5_0cfGkiqo00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Mathews County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (24 total deaths)
--- 58.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,503 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,358 (915 total cases)
--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (5 new cases, -50% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432xmG_0cfGkiqo00
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Salem city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (69 total deaths)
--- 58.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.9 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,794 (3,743 total cases)
--- 30.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (62 new cases, -32% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYrgK_0cfGkiqo00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pulaski County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (94 total deaths)
--- 60.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,916 (4,395 total cases)
--- 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (54 new cases, -26% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPvS4_0cfGkiqo00
Cnjnva // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Mecklenburg County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (89 total deaths)
--- 69.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,688 (3,575 total cases)
--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (28 new cases, -15% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3IaA_0cfGkiqo00
LexingtonPark // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Rockbridge County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (66 total deaths)
--- 69.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,304 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,096 (2,279 total cases)
--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (28 new cases, -40% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbQ0A_0cfGkiqo00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Tazewell County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (119 total deaths)
--- 70.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.9 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,972 (6,078 total cases)
--- 31.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (97 new cases, -14% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTMlV_0cfGkiqo00
Rutke421 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Washington County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (158 total deaths)
--- 70.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,288 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,024 (8,074 total cases)
--- 32.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (134 new cases, +20% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyozR_0cfGkiqo00
Aplomado~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Bristol city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (50 total deaths)
--- 73.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,256 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,282 (2,394 total cases)
--- 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (37 new cases, +28% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyDmB_0cfGkiqo00
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Charles City County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (21 total deaths)
--- 75.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,642 (741 total cases)
--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (21 new cases, +40% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjO1z_0cfGkiqo00
Ser_Amantio_di_Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Northumberland County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (37 total deaths)
--- 77.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,206 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.3 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,318 (1,248 total cases)
--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (10 new cases, +150% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pegnw_0cfGkiqo00
O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Middlesex County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (33 total deaths)
--- 81.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,160 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,318 (986 total cases)
--- 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (19 new cases, +171% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3io4pm_0cfGkiqo00
Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Amelia County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (42 total deaths)
--- 86.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,868 (1,560 total cases)
--- 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (22 new cases, -39% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ceOlF_0cfGkiqo00
Smash the Iron Cage // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Covington city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (18 total deaths)
--- 89.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,061 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,103 (781 total cases)
--- 24.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (7 new cases, 0% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsgqZ_0cfGkiqo00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Petersburg city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (104 total deaths)
--- 93.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #1,001 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,340 (5,122 total cases)
--- 43.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (24 new cases, -17% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8ood_0cfGkiqo00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Staunton city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (83 total deaths)
--- 93.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #993 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,203 (3,541 total cases)
--- 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (34 new cases, -19% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M6Q9f_0cfGkiqo00
vastateparksstaff // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Halifax County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (113 total deaths)
--- 93.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,141 (4,117 total cases)
--- 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (38 new cases, -46% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCAIF_0cfGkiqo00
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Grayson County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (52 total deaths)
--- 94.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #984 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,701 (2,286 total cases)
--- 29.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (33 new cases, -50% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqm60_0cfGkiqo00
Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Patrick County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (59 total deaths)
--- 94.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #975 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,932 (2,277 total cases)
--- 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (26 new cases, -61% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wLF4_0cfGkiqo00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Henry County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (173 total deaths)
--- 98.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #922 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,895 (7,025 total cases)
--- 22.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (64 new cases, -65% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEnTz_0cfGkiqo00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Wise County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (130 total deaths)
--- 102.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,694 (5,867 total cases)
--- 38.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (121 new cases, -5% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oBiy_0cfGkiqo00
Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Carroll County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (105 total deaths)
--- 104.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #852 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,474 (4,312 total cases)
--- 27.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 255 (76 new cases, -14% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KsvqN_0cfGkiqo00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Bath County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (15 total deaths)
--- 110.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #794 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,298 (510 total cases)
--- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (10 new cases, +900% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaFfm_0cfGkiqo00
Tburgess68 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Buchanan County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (77 total deaths)
--- 113.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #752 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.3 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,364 (2,807 total cases)
--- 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 424 (89 new cases, +13% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOjOW_0cfGkiqo00
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Page County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (88 total deaths)
--- 114.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #743 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.6 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,045 (3,596 total cases)
--- 32.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (56 new cases, -12% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IX0zV_0cfGkiqo00
Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Southampton County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (68 total deaths)
--- 124.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #627 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,822 (2,437 total cases)
--- 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (7 new cases, -56% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4rFn_0cfGkiqo00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Wythe County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (111 total deaths)
--- 125.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #620 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.4 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,682 (4,785 total cases)
--- 46.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (70 new cases, +4% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIRLI_0cfGkiqo00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Scott County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (84 total deaths)
--- 126.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #607 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,812 (3,410 total cases)
--- 39.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (26 new cases, -77% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpHKs_0cfGkiqo00
Alexiskferia // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Northampton County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (46 total deaths)
--- 128.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #588 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,077 (1,180 total cases)
--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (9 new cases, +80% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iH94p_0cfGkiqo00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hopewell city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (89 total deaths)
--- 129.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #579 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,552 (3,729 total cases)
--- 45.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (25 new cases, -32% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mWb3_0cfGkiqo00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Colonial Heights city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (69 total deaths)
--- 130.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #567 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,452 (2,684 total cases)
--- 36.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (29 new cases, +38% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgieb_0cfGkiqo00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Shenandoah County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (177 total deaths)
--- 136.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #502 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.8 (6 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,767 (6,877 total cases)
--- 38.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (98 new cases, -26% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRTST_0cfGkiqo00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Smyth County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (123 total deaths)
--- 137.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,147 (5,162 total cases)
--- 51.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (59 new cases, -14% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q74Fz_0cfGkiqo00
Betcantrell // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Norton city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (17 total deaths)
--- 148.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 50.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,403 (653 total cases)
--- 44.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 528 (21 new cases, +110% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gu4d1_0cfGkiqo00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Buena Vista city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (28 total deaths)
--- 151.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #401 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,905 (1,419 total cases)
--- 92.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (18 new cases, -5% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AtB4_0cfGkiqo00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Nottoway County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (70 total deaths)
--- 167.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #306 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,476 (2,662 total cases)
--- 53.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (5 new cases, -64% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRkxz_0cfGkiqo00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Danville city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (198 total deaths)
--- 187.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #215 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,155 (6,469 total cases)
--- 42.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (35 new cases, -57% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nULO5_0cfGkiqo00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lexington city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 497 (37 total deaths)
--- 189.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #208 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,851 (1,627 total cases)
--- 92.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (11 new cases, 0% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMuD6_0cfGkiqo00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 552 (44 total deaths)
--- 220.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #122 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,037 (1,676 total cases)
--- 85.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (9 new cases, +50% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11k3PO_0cfGkiqo00
Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Alleghany County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 559 (83 total deaths)
--- 225.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #110 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,195 (2,258 total cases)
--- 33.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (32 new cases, +14% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKAgB_0cfGkiqo00
Sleddog116 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Martinsville city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 725 (91 total deaths)
--- 321.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #24 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,652 (2,216 total cases)
--- 55.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (18 new cases, -66% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7tbP_0cfGkiqo00
DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Emporia city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 860 (46 total deaths)
--- 400.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #5 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,750 (842 total cases)
--- 38.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Galax city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 1,008 (64 total deaths)
--- 486.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia
--- #2 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,477 (1,617 total cases)
--- 124.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (23 new cases, +109% change from previous week)

