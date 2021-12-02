Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Virginia

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Russell County

#49. Roanoke city

#48. Sussex County

#47. Lee County

#46. Portsmouth city

#45. Campbell County

#44. Suffolk city

#43. Bland County

#42. Mathews County

#41. Salem city

#40. Pulaski County

#39. Mecklenburg County

#38. Rockbridge County

#37. Tazewell County

#36. Washington County

#35. Bristol city

#34. Charles City County

#33. Northumberland County

#32. Middlesex County

#31. Amelia County

#30. Covington city

#29. Petersburg city

#28. Staunton city

#27. Halifax County

#26. Grayson County

#25. Patrick County

#24. Henry County

#23. Wise County

#22. Carroll County

#21. Bath County

#20. Buchanan County

#19. Page County

#18. Southampton County

#17. Wythe County

#16. Scott County

#15. Northampton County

#14. Hopewell city

#13. Colonial Heights city

#12. Shenandoah County

#11. Smyth County

#10. Norton city

#9. Buena Vista city

#8. Nottoway County

#7. Danville city

#6. Lexington city

#5. Franklin city

#4. Alleghany County

#3. Martinsville city

#2. Emporia city

#1. Galax city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (68 total deaths)--- 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,682 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,471 (4,113 total cases)--- 36.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (66 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (257 total deaths)--- 50.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,651 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,938 (12,827 total cases)--- 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (154 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (29 total deaths)--- 51.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,644 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,078 (1,571 total cases)--- 24.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (62 total deaths)--- 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,587 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,655 (3,901 total cases)--- 46.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (34 new cases, -55% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (250 total deaths)--- 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,579 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,793 (13,020 total cases)--- 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (101 new cases, +35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (147 total deaths)--- 55.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,545 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,805 (7,577 total cases)--- 21.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (86 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (249 total deaths)--- 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,206 (11,243 total cases)--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (70 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (17 total deaths)--- 57.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,519 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,930 (1,126 total cases)--- 57.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (7 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (24 total deaths)--- 58.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,503 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,358 (915 total cases)--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (5 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (69 total deaths)--- 58.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.9 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,794 (3,743 total cases)--- 30.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (62 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (94 total deaths)--- 60.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,916 (4,395 total cases)--- 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (54 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (89 total deaths)--- 69.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,688 (3,575 total cases)--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 92 (28 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (66 total deaths)--- 69.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,304 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,096 (2,279 total cases)--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (28 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (119 total deaths)--- 70.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.9 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,972 (6,078 total cases)--- 31.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (97 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (158 total deaths)--- 70.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,288 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,024 (8,074 total cases)--- 32.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (134 new cases, +20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (50 total deaths)--- 73.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,256 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,282 (2,394 total cases)--- 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (37 new cases, +28% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (21 total deaths)--- 75.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,642 (741 total cases)--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (21 new cases, +40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (37 total deaths)--- 77.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,206 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.3 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,318 (1,248 total cases)--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (10 new cases, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (33 total deaths)--- 81.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,160 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,318 (986 total cases)--- 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (19 new cases, +171% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (42 total deaths)--- 86.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,868 (1,560 total cases)--- 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (22 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (18 total deaths)--- 89.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,061 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,103 (781 total cases)--- 24.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (7 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (104 total deaths)--- 93.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #1,001 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,340 (5,122 total cases)--- 43.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (24 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (83 total deaths)--- 93.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #993 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,203 (3,541 total cases)--- 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (34 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (113 total deaths)--- 93.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #992 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,141 (4,117 total cases)--- 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (38 new cases, -46% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (52 total deaths)--- 94.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #984 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,701 (2,286 total cases)--- 29.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (33 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (59 total deaths)--- 94.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #975 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,932 (2,277 total cases)--- 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (26 new cases, -61% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (173 total deaths)--- 98.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #922 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,895 (7,025 total cases)--- 22.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (64 new cases, -65% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (130 total deaths)--- 102.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,694 (5,867 total cases)--- 38.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (121 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (105 total deaths)--- 104.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #852 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,474 (4,312 total cases)--- 27.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 255 (76 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (15 total deaths)--- 110.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #794 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,298 (510 total cases)--- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (10 new cases, +900% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (77 total deaths)--- 113.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #752 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.3 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,364 (2,807 total cases)--- 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 424 (89 new cases, +13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (88 total deaths)--- 114.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #743 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.6 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,045 (3,596 total cases)--- 32.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (56 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (68 total deaths)--- 124.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #627 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,822 (2,437 total cases)--- 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (7 new cases, -56% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (111 total deaths)--- 125.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #620 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.4 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,682 (4,785 total cases)--- 46.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (70 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (84 total deaths)--- 126.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #607 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,812 (3,410 total cases)--- 39.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (26 new cases, -77% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (46 total deaths)--- 128.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #588 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,077 (1,180 total cases)--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (9 new cases, +80% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (89 total deaths)--- 129.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #579 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,552 (3,729 total cases)--- 45.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (25 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (69 total deaths)--- 130.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #567 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,452 (2,684 total cases)--- 36.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (29 new cases, +38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (177 total deaths)--- 136.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #502 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.8 (6 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,767 (6,877 total cases)--- 38.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (98 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (123 total deaths)--- 137.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,147 (5,162 total cases)--- 51.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (59 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (17 total deaths)--- 148.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 50.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,403 (653 total cases)--- 44.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 528 (21 new cases, +110% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (28 total deaths)--- 151.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #401 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,905 (1,419 total cases)--- 92.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (18 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (70 total deaths)--- 167.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #306 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,476 (2,662 total cases)--- 53.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (5 new cases, -64% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (198 total deaths)--- 187.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #215 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,155 (6,469 total cases)--- 42.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (35 new cases, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 497 (37 total deaths)--- 189.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #208 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,851 (1,627 total cases)--- 92.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (11 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 552 (44 total deaths)--- 220.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #122 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,037 (1,676 total cases)--- 85.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (9 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 559 (83 total deaths)--- 225.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #110 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,195 (2,258 total cases)--- 33.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (32 new cases, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 725 (91 total deaths)--- 321.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #24 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,652 (2,216 total cases)--- 55.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (18 new cases, -66% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 860 (46 total deaths)--- 400.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #5 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,750 (842 total cases)--- 38.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 1,008 (64 total deaths)--- 486.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia--- #2 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,477 (1,617 total cases)--- 124.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia- New cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (23 new cases, +109% change from previous week)