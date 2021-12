Pretzelpaws // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Utah

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Utah using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#29. Daggett County

#28. Wayne County

#27. Grand County

#26. Duchesne County

#25. Summit County

#24. Uintah County

#23. Iron County

#22. Cache County

#21. Kane County

#20. Sevier County

#19. Davis County

#18. Wasatch County

#17. Utah County

#16. Sanpete County

#15. Beaver County

#14. Salt Lake County

#13. Morgan County

#12. Tooele County

#11. Carbon County

#10. Washington County

#9. Juab County

#8. Rich County

#7. Weber County

#6. Millard County

#5. Piute County

#4. Emery County

#3. Box Elder County

#2. Garfield County

#1. San Juan County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #3,124 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,895 (37 total cases)--- 79.0% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #3,122 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,902 (160 total cases)--- 68.2% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 41 (4 total deaths)--- 62.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #3,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,133 (1,281 total cases)--- 29.2% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (9 total deaths)--- 58.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #3,091 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,104 (1,217 total cases)--- 67.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (19 total deaths)--- 58.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #3,089 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,765 (7,487 total cases)--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (110 new cases, -28% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 48 (17 total deaths)--- 56.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #3,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,917 (1,757 total cases)--- 73.5% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 58 (32 total deaths)--- 46.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #3,071 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,800 (5,374 total cases)--- 47.2% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 62 (80 total deaths)--- 43.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #3,054 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,272 (23,441 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (315 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 63 (5 total deaths)--- 42.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,204 (647 total cases)--- 55.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (15 total deaths)--- 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #3,041 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,489 (2,484 total cases)--- 38.1% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (288 total deaths)--- 25.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #3,005 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (5 new deaths, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,027 (60,528 total cases)--- 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 289 (1,028 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (29 total deaths)--- 22.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,991 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,524 (6,656 total cases)--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (92 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (605 total deaths)--- 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,939 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (21 new deaths, +31% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,304 (135,545 total cases)--- 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 286 (1,819 new cases, -28% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (30 total deaths)--- 11.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,927 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,753 (4,255 total cases)--- 25.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (7 total deaths)--- 4.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,899 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,237 (754 total cases)--- 39.4% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (1,235 total deaths)--- 2.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,887 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (16 new deaths, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,144 (210,547 total cases)--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (2,704 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (13 total deaths)--- 1.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,885 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,993 (1,939 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (20 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (77 total deaths)--- 1.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,882 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,482 (13,355 total cases)--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (192 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (23 total deaths)--- 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,861 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,056 (2,467 total cases)--- 35.0% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (204 total deaths)--- 5.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,844 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,558 (20,522 total cases)--- 37.7% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (14 total deaths)--- 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,424 (1,493 total cases)--- 33.0% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (3 total deaths)--- 11.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,816 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 80.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,230 (254 total cases)--- 44.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (317 total deaths)--- 11.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,798 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,817 (46,362 total cases)--- 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (545 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (17 total deaths)--- 18.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,633 (1,666 total cases)--- 31.9% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (2 total deaths)--- 23.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,733 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,370 (109 total cases)--- 60.3% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (15 total deaths)--- 37.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,615 (1,263 total cases)--- 32.0% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (100 total deaths)--- 63.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,402 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,093 (9,580 total cases)--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (151 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (10 total deaths)--- 81.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #2,241 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,226 (466 total cases)--- 50.3% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (43 total deaths)--- 157.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Utah--- #1,406 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,657 (2,703 total cases)--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Utah- New cases per 100k in the past week: 255 (39 new cases, -34% change from previous week)