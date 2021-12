Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in New York

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in New York using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Wayne County

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#49. Oswego County

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Delaware County

Eric Richards // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Sullivan County

Benjamin D. Esham (bdesham) // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Livingston County

Matt H. Wade // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Rensselaer County

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Washington County

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. St. Lawrence County

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#42. Albany County

PQK // Shuterstock

#41. Yates County

PQK // Shuterstock

#40. Cayuga County

Gbklyn // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Warren County

WCohen // Shutterstock

#38. Tioga County

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Chautauqua County

North woodsman // Shutterstock

#36. Lewis County

Colgate University // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Madison County

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Schenectady County

Fred Hsu // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Ulster County

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wyoming County

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#31. Monroe County

Colin D. Young // Shutterstock

#30. Dutchess County

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#29. Onondaga County

Stef Ko // Shutterstock

#28. Cortland County

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#27. Greene County

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Columbia County

marjobani // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Seneca County

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Steuben County

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#23. Niagara County

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Chenango County

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Cattaraugus County

Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Chemung County

Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fulton County

Canva

#18. Erie County

Canva

#17. Broome County

Doug Kerr from Upstate New York // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Herkimer County

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Orleans County

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#14. Rockland County

Canva

#13. Westchester County

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Orange County

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#11. Nassau County

Tim Hettler from New York, NY, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Suffolk County

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Genesee County

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Allegany County

Nina Alizada // Shutterstock

#7. Oneida County

pisaphotography // Shutterstock

#6. New York County

Jwilson855 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Montgomery County

Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

#4. Richmond County

Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#3. Kings County

Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Queens County

Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Bronx County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (102 total deaths)--- 61.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,854 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,313 (10,172 total cases)--- 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 437 (393 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (133 total deaths)--- 61.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,849 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,024 (14,083 total cases)--- 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 388 (455 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (51 total deaths)--- 60.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,839 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,892 (4,366 total cases)--- 29.4% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (155 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (90 total deaths)--- 59.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,822 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,648 (9,541 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (292 new cases, +32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (76 total deaths)--- 58.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,809 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,400 (7,172 total cases)--- 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 424 (267 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (192 total deaths)--- 58.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,804 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,923 (17,336 total cases)--- 22.0% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 344 (546 new cases, -1% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (79 total deaths)--- 56.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,772 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.2 (5 new deaths, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,854 (6,643 total cases)--- 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 631 (386 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (143 total deaths)--- 54.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,745 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,838 (12,754 total cases)--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (396 new cases, -13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (412 total deaths)--- 53.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,731 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (5 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,225 (34,293 total cases)--- 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (681 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (34 total deaths)--- 53.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,727 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,940 (1,978 total cases)--- 43.3% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (54 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (113 total deaths)--- 49.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,633 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,641 (9,680 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (186 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (96 total deaths)--- 48.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,624 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.7 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,346 (7,255 total cases)--- 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 591 (378 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (73 total deaths)--- 48.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,618 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,122 (6,325 total cases)--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (170 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (192 total deaths)--- 48.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,616 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.9 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,740 (14,898 total cases)--- 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 479 (608 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (40 total deaths)--- 48.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,608 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,877 (4,175 total cases)--- 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (130 new cases, -1% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (108 total deaths)--- 48.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,606 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,320 (7,321 total cases)--- 26.3% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 286 (203 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (244 total deaths)--- 46.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,573 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (7 new deaths, +600% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,417 (19,284 total cases)--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (515 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (291 total deaths)--- 44.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,520 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,704 (19,008 total cases)--- 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (416 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (66 total deaths)--- 43.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,508 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.5 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,242 (5,278 total cases)--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 559 (223 new cases, +5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (1,251 total deaths)--- 42.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,477 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (12 new deaths, +20% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,117 (97,295 total cases)--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (2,601 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (510 total deaths)--- 41.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,443 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,873 (37,875 total cases)--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (441 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (817 total deaths)--- 39.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,406 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (11 new deaths, +22% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,852 (59,188 total cases)--- 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 277 (1,274 new cases, -24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (89 total deaths)--- 36.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,329 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,763 (6,073 total cases)--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (99 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (89 total deaths)--- 35.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,303 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,420 (4,917 total cases)--- 25.6% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (130 new cases, +7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (113 total deaths)--- 35.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,294 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,554 (5,681 total cases)--- 31.8% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (150 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (67 total deaths)--- 32.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,475 (3,223 total cases)--- 32.3% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (141 new cases, +7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (190 total deaths)--- 32.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,228 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,020 (12,418 total cases)--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 481 (459 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (419 total deaths)--- 31.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,217 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (6 new deaths, +500% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,647 (28,560 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (1,059 new cases, -7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (95 total deaths)--- 31.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,212 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,708 (5,527 total cases)--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 339 (160 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (156 total deaths)--- 30.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,180 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (7 new deaths, +17% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,048 (9,932 total cases)--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 526 (400 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (174 total deaths)--- 29.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,315 (12,781 total cases)--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 403 (336 new cases, -23% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (114 total deaths)--- 27.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,101 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.4 (5 new deaths, +150% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,621 (7,805 total cases)--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 436 (233 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (2,046 total deaths)--- 23.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #2,012 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (24 new deaths, +41% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,513 (124,141 total cases)--- 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (4,056 new cases, -7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (433 total deaths)--- 22.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #1,962 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (3 new deaths, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,774 (28,142 total cases)--- 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 315 (600 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (143 total deaths)--- 20.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #1,901 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,492 (8,273 total cases)--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 434 (266 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (96 total deaths)--- 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #1,844 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,523 (5,457 total cases)--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 461 (186 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (783 total deaths)--- 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #1,816 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,006 (55,405 total cases)--- 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (484 new cases, +7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (2,356 total deaths)--- 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #1,785 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,296 (147,988 total cases)--- 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (1,116 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (944 total deaths)--- 16.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #1,777 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (8 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,117 (62,042 total cases)--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (1,045 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (3,330 total deaths)--- 16.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #1,776 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (7 new deaths, +17% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,628 (225,634 total cases)--- 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (2,996 new cases, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (3,682 total deaths)--- 15.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #1,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (13 new deaths, +30% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,262 (254,886 total cases)--- 23.3% more cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (3,822 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (144 total deaths)--- 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #1,729 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,972 (8,576 total cases)--- 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 512 (293 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (122 total deaths)--- 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #1,581 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.7 (4 new deaths, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,911 (5,951 total cases)--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 404 (186 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (639 total deaths)--- 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #1,420 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (10 new deaths, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,456 (33,056 total cases)--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 399 (913 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (4,663 total deaths)--- 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #1,358 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (6 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,839 (176,533 total cases)--- 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (1,913 new cases, -4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (162 total deaths)--- 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #1,025 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.1 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,545 (7,159 total cases)--- 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 453 (223 new cases, -13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (1,969 total deaths)--- 41.3% more deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (5 new deaths, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,459 (92,654 total cases)--- 39.0% more cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (909 new cases, +13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (10,965 total deaths)--- 46.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #412 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (25 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,658 (349,625 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (3,273 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (10,406 total deaths)--- 57.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #298 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (20 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,484 (326,458 total cases)--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 129 (2,899 new cases, +17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 480 (6,803 total deaths)--- 63.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New York--- #251 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (6 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,032 (213,189 total cases)--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than New York- New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (1,161 new cases, -10% change from previous week)