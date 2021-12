Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Maine

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Maine using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#16. Lincoln County

#15. Knox County

#14. Sagadahoc County

#13. Piscataquis County

#12. York County

#11. Cumberland County

#10. Waldo County

#9. Washington County

#8. Hancock County

#7. Kennebec County

#6. Androscoggin County

#5. Franklin County

#4. Somerset County

#3. Aroostook County

#2. Penobscot County

#1. Oxford County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 29 (10 total deaths)--- 70.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #3,109 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,202 (2,148 total cases)--- 30.3% less cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (57 new cases, -55% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 40 (16 total deaths)--- 59.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #3,099 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,967 (2,373 total cases)--- 33.0% less cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (29 new cases, -73% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (16 total deaths)--- 54.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #3,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,744 (2,418 total cases)--- 24.2% less cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (49 new cases, -71% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (13 total deaths)--- 21.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #3,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,389 (1,576 total cases)--- 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 393 (66 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (171 total deaths)--- 16.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #3,002 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (1 new deaths, -86% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,540 (19,808 total cases)--- 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (344 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (254 total deaths)--- 12.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #2,983 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (4 new deaths, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,226 (24,267 total cases)--- 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (335 new cases, -63% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (36 total deaths)--- 7.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #2,960 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,174 (2,849 total cases)--- 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (61 new cases, -48% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (30 total deaths)--- 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #2,936 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,505 (2,355 total cases)--- 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (38 new cases, -78% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (54 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #2,925 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,443 (3,543 total cases)--- 27.6% less cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (82 new cases, -65% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (122 total deaths)--- 2.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #2,913 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (4 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,543 (11,671 total cases)--- 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (289 new cases, -51% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (125 total deaths)--- 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #2,845 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (4 new deaths, -64% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,970 (12,961 total cases)--- 34.5% more cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (361 new cases, -54% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (35 total deaths)--- 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #2,840 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (1 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,825 (2,967 total cases)--- 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 308 (93 new cases, -49% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (61 total deaths)--- 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #2,810 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (1 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,445 (5,273 total cases)--- 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (68 new cases, -71% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (88 total deaths)--- 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #2,758 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,807 (5,235 total cases)--- 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 435 (292 new cases, -48% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (204 total deaths)--- 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #2,736 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (2 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,122 (13,879 total cases)--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (318 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (89 total deaths)--- 57.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine--- #2,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,934 (6,339 total cases)--- 22.8% more cases per 100k residents than Maine- New cases per 100k in the past week: 402 (233 new cases, -29% change from previous week)