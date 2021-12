Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Indiana

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Indiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Delaware County

#49. Sullivan County

#48. Elkhart County

#47. Morgan County

#46. Jasper County

#45. Vanderburgh County

#44. Crawford County

#43. Perry County

#42. White County

#41. Shelby County

#40. Floyd County

#39. Vigo County

#38. Johnson County

#37. Huntington County

#36. Warrick County

#35. Miami County

#34. Knox County

#33. Greene County

#32. Starke County

#31. Marshall County

#30. Jefferson County

#29. Montgomery County

#28. Ripley County

#27. Dubois County

#26. Scott County

#25. Brown County

#24. Cass County

#23. Madison County

#22. Henry County

#21. Wabash County

#20. Daviess County

#19. Wells County

#18. Gibson County

#17. Pike County

#16. Orange County

#15. Grant County

#14. Fulton County

#13. Owen County

#12. Newton County

#11. Blackford County

#10. Vermillion County

#9. Howard County

#8. Fountain County

#7. Lawrence County

#6. Wayne County

#5. Fayette County

#4. Decatur County

#3. Tipton County

#2. Randolph County

#1. Pulaski County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (291 total deaths)--- 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (8 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,391 (16,425 total cases)--- 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 266 (304 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (54 total deaths)--- 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,630 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,687 (3,449 total cases)--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (30 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (538 total deaths)--- 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,628 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (3 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,124 (39,461 total cases)--- 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 349 (721 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (188 total deaths)--- 3.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,559 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,544 (10,252 total cases)--- 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (209 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (91 total deaths)--- 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,514 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,928 (6,017 total cases)--- 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (148 new cases, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (495 total deaths)--- 5.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,480 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,860 (34,221 total cases)--- 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 272 (493 new cases, +18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (29 total deaths)--- 5.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,477 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,874 (1,679 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (15 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (53 total deaths)--- 6.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,774 (2,832 total cases)--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (40 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (67 total deaths)--- 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,436 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,447 (4,687 total cases)--- 19.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 519 (125 new cases, +26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (128 total deaths)--- 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,361 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,006 (8,054 total cases)--- 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (190 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (225 total deaths)--- 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,349 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,116 (11,869 total cases)--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (131 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (308 total deaths)--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,338 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,530 (18,764 total cases)--- 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (240 new cases, -23% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (463 total deaths)--- 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,184 (27,179 total cases)--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 310 (490 new cases, -13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (108 total deaths)--- 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,394 (7,448 total cases)--- 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 690 (252 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (189 total deaths)--- 15.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,243 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,040 (11,995 total cases)--- 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (163 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (107 total deaths)--- 16.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,237 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,237 (6,477 total cases)--- 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (136 new cases, +18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (113 total deaths)--- 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,176 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,656 (6,827 total cases)--- 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (70 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (99 total deaths)--- 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,169 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,463 (4,617 total cases)--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 179 (57 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (72 total deaths)--- 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,153 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,164 (3,487 total cases)--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (69 new cases, +21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (146 total deaths)--- 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,132 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,255 (8,907 total cases)--- 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 404 (187 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (103 total deaths)--- 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,102 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,609 (5,689 total cases)--- 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (124 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (123 total deaths)--- 23.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,087 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,024 (6,910 total cases)--- 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 336 (129 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (92 total deaths)--- 25.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,055 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,386 (5,491 total cases)--- 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 402 (114 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (139 total deaths)--- 25.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,054 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,381 (8,710 total cases)--- 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (92 new cases, +12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (78 total deaths)--- 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,043 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,119 (4,803 total cases)--- 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 318 (76 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (50 total deaths)--- 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #1,009 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,384 (1,718 total cases)--- 30.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (35 new cases, -24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (127 total deaths)--- 30.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #960 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,263 (8,014 total cases)--- 30.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (150 new cases, +36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (444 total deaths)--- 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (4 new deaths, -56% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,942 (20,656 total cases)--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (378 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (165 total deaths)--- 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #911 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.3 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,765 (9,002 total cases)--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 336 (161 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (108 total deaths)--- 34.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #880 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,551 (6,060 total cases)--- 20.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (162 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (116 total deaths)--- 34.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #879 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,001 (5,003 total cases)--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (74 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (99 total deaths)--- 35.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #870 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.1 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,670 (4,717 total cases)--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 470 (133 new cases, +20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (118 total deaths)--- 35.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #863 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,803 (7,002 total cases)--- 27.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 339 (114 new cases, +68% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (44 total deaths)--- 37.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #833 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,703 (2,441 total cases)--- 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 363 (45 new cases, +18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (70 total deaths)--- 37.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #828 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,512 (3,244 total cases)--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (64 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (235 total deaths)--- 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #820 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.1 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,791 (11,701 total cases)--- 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 522 (343 new cases, -7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (72 total deaths)--- 39.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #802 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.0 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,798 (3,555 total cases)--- 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (58 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (76 total deaths)--- 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #767 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,645 (3,462 total cases)--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (61 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (52 total deaths)--- 43.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #721 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,800 (1,790 total cases)--- 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 358 (50 new cases, +32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (44 total deaths)--- 44.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #708 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,541 (2,180 total cases)--- 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 485 (57 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (58 total deaths)--- 44.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #707 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,093 (2,804 total cases)--- 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (40 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (311 total deaths)--- 45.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #680 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,878 (16,408 total cases)--- 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 468 (386 new cases, -3% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (62 total deaths)--- 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #674 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,532 (3,683 total cases)--- 38.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 465 (76 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (182 total deaths)--- 54.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #539 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,461 (7,922 total cases)--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (104 new cases, +13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (265 total deaths)--- 55.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #527 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.1 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,030 (11,879 total cases)--- 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (160 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (94 total deaths)--- 57.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #500 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,856 (4,356 total cases)--- 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 411 (95 new cases, +40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (109 total deaths)--- 58.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #486 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,053 (4,529 total cases)--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (74 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (65 total deaths)--- 65.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #410 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,326 (2,473 total cases)--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (43 new cases, -7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (107 total deaths)--- 67.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #391 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,479 (3,818 total cases)--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (73 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 470 (58 total deaths)--- 81.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana--- #272 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,644 (2,056 total cases)--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana- New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (41 new cases, -11% change from previous week)