Wisconsin State

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Wisconsin

 4 days ago

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Wisconsin

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Outagamie County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (284 total deaths)
--- 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,447 (34,659 total cases)
--- 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Douglas County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (66 total deaths)
--- 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,599 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,897 (7,291 total cases)
--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Portage County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (108 total deaths)
--- 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,598 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,409 (10,905 total cases)
--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Rock County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (260 total deaths)
--- 7.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,560 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,102 (24,669 total cases)
--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Downspec // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Columbia County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (93 total deaths)
--- 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,542 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.9 (8 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,393 (8,856 total cases)
--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Jackson County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (34 total deaths)
--- 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,516 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,379 (3,794 total cases)
--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Creative Commons

#44. Winnebago County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (285 total deaths)
--- 2.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,504 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (6 new deaths, +500% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,989 (30,925 total cases)
--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Richland County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (29 total deaths)
--- 1.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,439 (2,491 total cases)
--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Fond du Lac County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (174 total deaths)
--- 1.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,491 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (6 new deaths, +500% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,398 (20,058 total cases)
--- 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#41. Sheboygan County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (196 total deaths)
--- 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,473 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,931 (20,682 total cases)
--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Mjrichter // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Washington County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (232 total deaths)
--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,464 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,584 (25,280 total cases)
--- 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bayfield County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (26 total deaths)
--- 1.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,448 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,155 (1,978 total cases)
--- 21.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Adams County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (35 total deaths)
--- 1.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,447 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,109 (3,055 total cases)
--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Trempealeau County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (52 total deaths)
--- 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,431 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,716 (5,549 total cases)
--- 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
compujeramey // Flickr

#36. Milwaukee County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (1,691 total deaths)
--- 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,389 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (12 new deaths, -29% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,010 (160,864 total cases)
--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Washburn County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (29 total deaths)
--- 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,355 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,443 (2,742 total cases)
--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Waukesha County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (759 total deaths)
--- 9.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,309 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (6 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,080 (69,038 total cases)
--- 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Green Lake County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (36 total deaths)
--- 11.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,787 (3,364 total cases)
--- 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Walworth County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (200 total deaths)
--- 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,274 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,554 (17,194 total cases)
--- 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jefferson County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (165 total deaths)
--- 14.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,255 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,758 (13,358 total cases)
--- 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Chippewa County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (128 total deaths)
--- 15.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,236 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,833 (12,177 total cases)
--- 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Wood County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (145 total deaths)
--- 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,229 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.8 (5 new deaths, +150% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,240 (12,585 total cases)
--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Marinette County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (82 total deaths)
--- 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,195 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,846 (8,008 total cases)
--- 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Oconto County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (78 total deaths)
--- 20.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,172 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,820 (7,897 total cases)
--- 24.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
123dieinafire // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Polk County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (92 total deaths)
--- 22.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,138 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.9 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,918 (8,283 total cases)
--- 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Burnett County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (33 total deaths)
--- 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,106 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,075 (2,632 total cases)
--- 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Vernon County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (68 total deaths)
--- 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,039 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,336 (3,494 total cases)
--- 32.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Sawyer County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (37 total deaths)
--- 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,813 (3,115 total cases)
--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Barron County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (101 total deaths)
--- 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #2,015 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.8 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,101 (9,547 total cases)
--- 26.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Shawano County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (93 total deaths)
--- 32.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,967 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,961 (7,755 total cases)
--- 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Grant County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (119 total deaths)
--- 35.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,922 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,346 (8,408 total cases)
--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Waushara County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (57 total deaths)
--- 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,902 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,569 (4,050 total cases)
--- 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Chris Rand // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kewaunee County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (48 total deaths)
--- 37.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,884 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,619 (4,009 total cases)
--- 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Marathon County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (319 total deaths)
--- 37.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,880 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (9 new deaths, -31% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,262 (24,780 total cases)
--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Taylor County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (48 total deaths)
--- 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,989 (3,456 total cases)
--- 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Marquette County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (37 total deaths)
--- 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,849 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,791 (2,615 total cases)
--- 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Kenosha County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (406 total deaths)
--- 39.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,826 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (5 new deaths, -55% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,547 (26,362 total cases)
--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Menominee County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (11 total deaths)
--- 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,815 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,883 (997 total cases)
--- 30.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Racine County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (474 total deaths)
--- 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,809 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,648 (34,645 total cases)
--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Clark County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (87 total deaths)
--- 46.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,735 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,759 (5,480 total cases)
--- 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Rusk County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (36 total deaths)
--- 48.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,704 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,829 (2,386 total cases)
--- 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Vilas County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (60 total deaths)
--- 57.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,529 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,427 (3,424 total cases)
--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Doc Searls // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dodge County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (239 total deaths)
--- 59.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,496 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,436 (17,951 total cases)
--- 22.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Oneida County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (97 total deaths)
--- 59.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,483 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,185 (5,761 total cases)
--- 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Langlade County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (59 total deaths)
--- 79.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,195 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,443 (3,539 total cases)
--- 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Florence County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (14 total deaths)
--- 90.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #1,050 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,298 (700 total cases)
--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Forest County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (33 total deaths)
--- 114.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #758 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,747 (1,688 total cases)
--- 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
self // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Waupaca County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (191 total deaths)
--- 119.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #696 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,198 (9,279 total cases)
--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lincoln County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (116 total deaths)
--- 145.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #443 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.9 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,584 (4,852 total cases)
--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Iron County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 739 (42 total deaths)
--- 332.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin
--- #20 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,881 (960 total cases)
--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (20 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

