Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oklahoma

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pottawatomie County

Canva

#49. Noble County

Canva

#48. Osage County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Harper County

Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Adair County

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Love County

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Washita County

Canva

#43. Nowata County

Zeugzeug // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Woods County

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Mayes County

Canva

#40. Rogers County

Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Blaine County

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lincoln County

Canva

#37. Ottawa County

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Tillman County

Canva

#35. Hughes County

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Grady County

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Jefferson County

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Stephens County

Canva

#31. Roger Mills County

MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Kingfisher County

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Beckham County

Canva

#28. Garfield County

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Choctaw County

Canva

#26. Jackson County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Pushmataha County

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Garvin County

Canva

#23. Pittsburg County

Xnatedawgx // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Coal County

Canva

#21. Okmulgee County

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Creek County

cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Delaware County

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Murray County

Canva

#17. Kay County

Canva

#16. Muskogee County

Canva

#15. Dewey County

Canva

#14. Washington County

Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Okfuskee County

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#12. McCurtain County

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Carter County

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Pawnee County

Canva

#9. Cotton County

Canva

#8. Major County

Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Johnston County

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Seminole County

Canva

#5. Greer County

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Custer County

Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Caddo County

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kiowa County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#1. McIntosh County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (195 total deaths)--- 5.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,539 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,415 (12,642 total cases)--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (103 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (30 total deaths)--- 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,533 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,510 (1,949 total cases)--- 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (11 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (127 total deaths)--- 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,527 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,235 (7,155 total cases)--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (66 new cases, +2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (10 total deaths)--- 4.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,520 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,479 (534 total cases)--- 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (4 new cases, -71% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (62 total deaths)--- 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,427 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,506 (4,995 total cases)--- 33.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (33 new cases, +10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (29 total deaths)--- 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,390 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,770 (2,027 total cases)--- 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (7 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (31 total deaths)--- 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,376 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,758 (1,611 total cases)--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (25 new cases, +39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (29 total deaths)--- 1.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,346 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,281 (1,842 total cases)--- 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (22 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (26 total deaths)--- 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,271 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,197 (1,688 total cases)--- 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (13 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (126 total deaths)--- 7.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,966 (6,973 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (59 new cases, +31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (293 total deaths)--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,119 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,738 (16,400 total cases)--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 160 (148 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (30 total deaths)--- 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,927 (1,596 total cases)--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (23 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (112 total deaths)--- 12.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,088 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,405 (5,024 total cases)--- 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (29 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (101 total deaths)--- 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,069 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,140 (6,269 total cases)--- 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (72 new cases, +9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (24 total deaths)--- 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,011 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,248 (1,033 total cases)--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (11 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (44 total deaths)--- 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,435 (1,784 total cases)--- 20.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (9 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (185 total deaths)--- 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #1,006 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,104 (8,433 total cases)--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (76 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (20 total deaths)--- 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #996 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,928 (956 total cases)--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (1 new cases, -86% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (144 total deaths)--- 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #980 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,133 (7,823 total cases)--- 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (36 new cases, -70% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (12 total deaths)--- 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #977 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,713 (563 total cases)--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,200 (43 new cases, +378% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (54 total deaths)--- 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #919 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,866 (2,659 total cases)--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (16 new cases, +7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (75 total deaths)--- 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #917 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,137 (3,746 total cases)--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 343 (75 new cases, +10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (212 total deaths)--- 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #888 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,217 (10,512 total cases)--- 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (53 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (51 total deaths)--- 22.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #883 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,036 (2,793 total cases)--- 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (2 new cases, -89% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (86 total deaths)--- 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #864 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,979 (4,165 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 322 (79 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (40 total deaths)--- 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #805 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,655 (1,848 total cases)--- 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (11 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (100 total deaths)--- 26.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #797 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,661 (4,894 total cases)--- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (34 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (158 total deaths)--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #791 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,049 (7,006 total cases)--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (81 new cases, +59% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (20 total deaths)--- 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,672 (1,081 total cases)--- 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (6 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (141 total deaths)--- 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #749 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,267 (6,257 total cases)--- 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (102 new cases, +31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (263 total deaths)--- 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #740 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,147 (11,549 total cases)--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (97 new cases, +8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (161 total deaths)--- 31.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #703 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,673 (7,601 total cases)--- 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (78 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (53 total deaths)--- 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #685 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,129 (2,692 total cases)--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (11 new cases, -59% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (166 total deaths)--- 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #660 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,936 (7,809 total cases)--- 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (103 new cases, -37% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (262 total deaths)--- 35.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #632 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,276 (13,787 total cases)--- 20.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (111 new cases, +28% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (19 total deaths)--- 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #618 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,598 (714 total cases)--- 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (11 new cases, +38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (200 total deaths)--- 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #614 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,766 (8,639 total cases)--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (61 new cases, +30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (47 total deaths)--- 37.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #596 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,903 (2,387 total cases)--- 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (10 new cases, -68% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (129 total deaths)--- 37.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #586 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,870 (5,867 total cases)--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (34 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (193 total deaths)--- 40.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #538 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,303 (9,287 total cases)--- 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (49 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (66 total deaths)--- 41.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #524 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,713 (2,737 total cases)--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (30 new cases, +25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (23 total deaths)--- 42.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,773 (1,007 total cases)--- 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 18 (1 new cases, -91% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (32 total deaths)--- 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #451 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,312 (1,397 total cases)--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 446 (34 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (47 total deaths)--- 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #427 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,069 (2,003 total cases)--- 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (10 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (105 total deaths)--- 51.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #395 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,518 (4,007 total cases)--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 120 (29 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (25 total deaths)--- 53.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #385 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,603 (777 total cases)--- 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (11 new cases, +10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (129 total deaths)--- 56.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #358 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,219 (5,284 total cases)--- 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (111 new cases, +106% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (132 total deaths)--- 61.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #308 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,413 (5,296 total cases)--- 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (21 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (41 total deaths)--- 65.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #271 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,516 (1,177 total cases)--- 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (11 new cases, +22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 480 (94 total deaths)--- 68.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma--- #252 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,075 (2,954 total cases)--- 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma- New cases per 100k in the past week: 82 (16 new cases, -33% change from previous week)