Imagine this: You wake up at 10 a.m., the covers on your bed are tossed to the side as you were tossing and turning in your sleep. You get out of bed begrudgingly and prepare for your day. As you brush your teeth, you decide to go on your phone and scroll through TikTok. On your “For You Page” appears a cute little pug. You watch the video in suspense to see if this pug will stand up straight or flop to the floor, quite like yourself onto a couch after a long day of classes and schoolwork. To your surprise, the pug stands! It seems that today the universe will align so that things will go your way. How can one random dog in New York City determine this? The internet seems to believe this dog can predict the outcome of the day.

PETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO