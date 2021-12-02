Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Rhode Island

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Newport County

Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Washington County

Rhode Island Attorney General // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Kent County

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Bristol County

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Providence County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 65 (53 total deaths)--- 76.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island--- #3,050 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,381 (9,342 total cases)--- 36.9% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island- New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (192 new cases, +22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (180 total deaths)--- 48.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island--- #2,671 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,186 (15,303 total cases)--- 32.4% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island- New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (347 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (397 total deaths)--- 12.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island--- #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,662 (24,088 total cases)--- 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island- New cases per 100k in the past week: 349 (574 new cases, +25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (150 total deaths)--- 12.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island--- #1,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,383 (6,488 total cases)--- 25.8% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island- New cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (159 new cases, +36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (2,120 total deaths)--- 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island--- #997 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (12 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,878 (120,617 total cases)--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island- New cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (1,785 new cases, -5% change from previous week)