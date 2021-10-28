Home to who?

The truth is that I look like any other college student. But on the inside, I’m in pain, depressed, frustrated and at a loss. If you never saw me with a mobility aid, you would never know that I’m “different.” But when you see me with my walker or cane, I stand out and I constantly get judgy looks. I have “invisible disabilities,” keyword being “invisible.” You can’t see them from the outside, but when I look in the mirror that’s all I see. I see my pain, nausea and fatigue, but these things are invisible to everyone else. You either say that I’m too sick, or not sick enough, but you don’t see or feel my sick. When I wake up in the morning, I cover the bags under my eyes with concealer, try to decide if I really need my mobility aid and cover up my KT tape in hopes that it will all go unnoticed, because when it’s noticed people say things. Although this is my life, people have decided that they can ask me all sorts of personal questions because I’m “disabled.”

