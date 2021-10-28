CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, PA

Home to who?

By Eva Cortes
Muhlenberg Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 12th, 2021, I participated in a screening of the movie “Guie’Dani’s Navel.” A part of the Latin American Film Festival on campus, I was assigned to go to at least two films for my Spanish 203 course. The movie explored ideas of classism, racism and the general attitude that...

muhlenbergweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Is Whitney still with the Frenchman? 'Rapper's' identity explored

Whitney Way Thore may have faced some relationship drama in the past, but things are looking up with a mystery Frenchman. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star previously shared the highs and lows with her ex Chase Severino, but he’s no longer in her life. Instead, she has been...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Violence is rising rapidly in Mexico's tourist jewel on the Caribbean

A number of foreigners have been killed in Mexico's Caribbean resort town of Tulum, bringing a spotlight on a rapid rise in violence in one of the most sought-after destinations in all of Latin America. Between January and September 2021, the town registered 65 murders, an 80.5% increase over the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Mexico, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
popwrapped.com

Saya Shares The Video For Her Latest Single “SICK”

Over the years, Saya has garnered a considerable number of accolades since the resounding success of her first single in 2016. “Wet Dreams” amassed over 5 million streams and shot her straight to the top of Spotify’s Viral Global Chart. Since then, she has not let up – with her own Spotify billboard towering over Toronto, being named one of Apple’s Favorite New Artists, getting support from the likes of BBC Radio, Beats 1, the CBC, and now having amassed a staggering total of 12 million streams, Saya’s magnetic artistry is inspiring and everlasting.
MUSIC
purewow.com

People Who Paint Their Homes These Two Colors Tend to Be Happiest

You’ve heard that pale green is the “it” color of 2022, that a red kitchen can decrease your home’s value when you go to sell it and that anyone dreaming of a spa-like escape is painting their bathroom blue. But what about what will bring you joy? If Modsy’s 2021 Wellness report is any indication, it may be time to think beyond what’s trending—or what will boost your ROI—and venture into less conventional territory.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
realitytitbit.com

Who is Kunle Barker from Save Money My Beautiful Green Home?

Everyone loves a bit of home renovation and Ranvir Singh and her team on Save Money: My Beautiful Green Home are on a mission to unearth design secrets and tricks of the trade to make home improvements that are better for the environment. The ITV show features Kunle Barker who’s...
HOME & GARDEN
CatTime

Zero Tasking Day: 5 Household Tasks Cats Always Mess Up

November 4th is Zero Tasking Day, but cats are skilled at getting in the way of daily chores and routines all year round! Here are five tasks you do that your cats always mess up. The post Zero Tasking Day: 5 Household Tasks Cats Always Mess Up appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Muhlenberg Weekly

My battle with an invisible disability

The truth is that I look like any other college student. But on the inside, I’m in pain, depressed, frustrated and at a loss. If you never saw me with a mobility aid, you would never know that I’m “different.” But when you see me with my walker or cane, I stand out and I constantly get judgy looks. I have “invisible disabilities,” keyword being “invisible.” You can’t see them from the outside, but when I look in the mirror that’s all I see. I see my pain, nausea and fatigue, but these things are invisible to everyone else. You either say that I’m too sick, or not sick enough, but you don’t see or feel my sick. When I wake up in the morning, I cover the bags under my eyes with concealer, try to decide if I really need my mobility aid and cover up my KT tape in hopes that it will all go unnoticed, because when it’s noticed people say things. Although this is my life, people have decided that they can ask me all sorts of personal questions because I’m “disabled.”
HEALTH
Muhlenberg Weekly

“Retrospectives”

A hush fell over the audience, packed from corner to corner of the auditorium, as the lights in the Dorothy Hess Baker Theatre slowly dimmed. The curtain rose, revealing an ensemble of dancers. Expressions of passion and dread sold the intricate story behind this piece, and all of the rest to follow, as an evening of emotional, moving avant-garde choreography took hold of an already captivated audience.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Muhlenberg Weekly

Family Weekend choral concert showcases diverse & beautiful repertoire

During Family Weekend, the Muhlenberg College choir had its inaugural show of the semester. Not only was it the first general performance, but it was also the first performance with new music director Néviton Barros, DMA, adjunct professor of music. Barros programmed a selection of challenging and diverse songs for the choir to sing, in a performance entitled “Everything Is Going To Be Okay,” a title that embodies Barros’ message of positivity that he talked about in his introductory speech. Through this show, Barros wanted to combat fears and anxiousness following the emotional turmoil of the past year and a half and that eventually, life will calm down.
RELIGION
Muhlenberg Weekly

It’s a “Bones Day!”

Imagine this: You wake up at 10 a.m., the covers on your bed are tossed to the side as you were tossing and turning in your sleep. You get out of bed begrudgingly and prepare for your day. As you brush your teeth, you decide to go on your phone and scroll through TikTok. On your “For You Page” appears a cute little pug. You watch the video in suspense to see if this pug will stand up straight or flop to the floor, quite like yourself onto a couch after a long day of classes and schoolwork. To your surprise, the pug stands! It seems that today the universe will align so that things will go your way. How can one random dog in New York City determine this? The internet seems to believe this dog can predict the outcome of the day.
PETS
Hartford Courant

New Simsbury restaurant La Joya Fresh Mexican joins chef’s passion for Mexican food and surfing

When Avon native Daniel Stevens moved to the southwest United States to start his culinary career, he immersed himself in two elements of that region’s culture: Mexican food and surfing. Now Stevens has brought those passions back to Connecticut in his new Simsbury restaurant, La Joya Fresh Mexican. Stevens’ old surfboards and a painting of surfboards hang inside the site at 834 Hopmeadow St., ...
SIMSBURY, CT
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘A Man Named Scott’: Film Review

Tucked in the depths of Kid Cudi’s kaleidoscopic discography is a slow-tempo, diaristic record emblematic of the musician’s relationship with his most ardent fans and toughest critics. “Handle With Care,” the ninth track on Cudi’s menacing Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven, opens with a gentle directive — “Pardon me babe, there are instructions I think that you should read” — before plunging into the confessional. He warns of his delicate heart, essential to his capacity to love and at the same time a liability in terms of his behavior. With its blunt lyrics and despondent melody, “Handle With Care” is the...
MOVIES
New Haven Independent

CJ Hunt Tackles Monumental Questions

When we argue about statues and historic monuments, what fundamental questions are we discussing —or not discussing?. CJ Hunt, the actor and comedian from The Daily Show, immersed himself in that subject. He has a new documentary out about it. He spoke about Thursday with Babz Rawls-Ivy Thursday on WNHH...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy