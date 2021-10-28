CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Meet Elias Becker: Son of a former world No 1 tennis champ and Tatler’s joint December cover star

By Eliz Akdeniz
tatler.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 22-year-old son of the former world No 1 tennis player, Wimbledon pundit and adopted British national treasure Boris Becker and his first wife, the American-German model and designer Barbara, is staying with his father in London when we meet. At 6ft 2in, with piercing green eyes and dark blonde curls,...

www.tatler.com

Daily Mail

Boris Becker and ex wife Barbara's son Elias, 22, says his parents' divorce was 'for the better' and he had a 'great childhood' as he's named one of Britain's most eligible people by Tatler

The son of Boris Becker and his ex-wife Barbara has insisted his parents divorcing when he was just a year old was 'for the better' after he was named one of Britain's most eligible people by Tatler. Elias, 22, based in London, added that he had a 'great childhood' in...
TENNIS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Virgil Abloh
Person
Ralph Lauren
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
Elle

Salma Hayek's 14-Year-Old Daughter Walked The Eternals Red Carpet In A Saint Laurent Dress

Salma Hayek's version of Bring Your Daughter to Work Day is arguably a bit more exciting than your average office party. The Eternals actress invited her teenage daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, to walk the red carpet with her and the rest of the cast—including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, and Lauren Ridloff—ahead of the much-anticipated world premiere in Los Angeles. The 14-year-old has clearly inherited her mother's sense of style: She stepped out in a ruffled black-and-white polka-dot mini-dress by Saint Laurent, while Hayek stunned in a plunging black-and-gold Gucci gown.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
MENTAL HEALTH

