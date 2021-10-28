CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Highland Park Cask Strength Release Debuts

thebeveragejournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second annual cask strength Scotch whisky from Orkney, Scotland-based distillery, Highland Park, arrived in Rhode Island: Highland Park Cask Strength No. 2., released in annual batches, offers...

www.thebeveragejournal.com

BevNET.com

Announcing Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye’s Return to U.S. Shelves

TORONTO — Alberta Distillers, Distillery of the Decade as named by the 2020 Canadian Whisky Awards, proudly announces its 2021 release of Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye Whisky into the U.S. market. Hitting shelves this month as a limited time offering, this premium whisky showcases Alberta Distillers’ expertise and skill in crafting true 100% rye whisky, which is a notoriously difficult grain to work with.
DRINKS
lanereport.com

New Release: Angel’s Envy 2021 10th Edition Cask Strength Bourbon

Angel’s Envy, the Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small-batch, finished whiskeys, announced the limited-edition release of its Angel’s Envy 2021 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels. This limited-edition, 120.7-proof whiskey marks the tenth release in this program, and it is packaged in a commemorative and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
thebeveragejournal.com

Horizon Beverage Hosts Harlan Estate Wine Lunch

Horizon Beverage Co. of Rhode Island hosted a fine wine pairing luncheon featuring selections from Harlan Estate at Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown on Sept. 16. Guests enjoyed a two-course lunch prepared by the team at Matunuck Oyster Bar, paired with Harlan Estate 2007, 2012 and 2017 Vintages. François Vignaud, Director, Harlan Estate was in attendance to present the wines. Harlan Estate is an award-winning Napa Valley winery specializing in classic varietals, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. The luncheon opened with Piper Heidsieck Rare Champagne, enjoyed along with freshly shucked oysters among highlights.
DRINKS
just-drinks.com

Diageo’s Roe & Co Cask Strength 2021 Edition – Product Launch

Location – Available online in the UK and Ireland. Diageo has launched another expression from its Roe & Co Irish whiskey brand. Roe & Co Cask Strength 2021 Edition was aged for 13 years and spent an unspecified amount of time in “alligator” new oak casks, named for the pattern produced on the barrel as a result of charring. The iteration is available for UK and Ireland-based customers from the Roe & Co website.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

New Diageo Offerings Roll Out in Rhode Island for Fall

Mancini Beverage – Rhode Island Distributing division welcomed two new offerings from Diageo: Cîroc Pomegranate and Johnnie Walker High Rye. In partnership with rapper and entrepreneur Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Cîroc Pomegranate is the newest expression from the vodka brand. Described as a full-bodied spirit, the expression is made with vodka distilled from French grapes and infused with pomegranate and other natural flavors, offering notes of juicy red berries with hints of strawberry and bursts of sweet and fruity pomegranate flavors. As a finishing touch, the liquid is encased in a deep burgundy bottle resembling the jewel tones of the season with sleek gold lettering. Johnnie Walker High Rye is a rich and rounded blend of whiskies crafted from rye, barley and wheat, married with the finest single malts. The new high rye contains a mash bill of rye, barley and wheat, with at least 60% rye. The whisky is aged in first-fill and refill American oak casks at the distillery’s bonded warehouse.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Angelini Wine Adds New Burgundy Region Wines

Angelini Wine added the wines of Domaine Pierre & Jean-Baptiste Lebreuil. The Lebreuil family estate in Savigny-les-Beaune dates back to 1935, when present winemaker Jean-Baptiste Lebreuil’s grandparents purchased two hectares of vines. Pierre, Jean-Baptiste’s father, enlarged the estate to seven hectares and acquired a bottling line to ensure that he would be able to bottle the majority of his production. After stages in Bordeaux and abroad, and a degree from the Lycée Viticole in Beaune, Jean-Baptiste joined his father in 1999. The Domaine became known officially as Pierre and J-B Lebreuil in 2001 and was further enlarged to its present size of 9.5 hectares, all based around Savigny-les-Beaune, producing classic, traditional Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines. “Angelini Wine is a family-owned and quality-focused importer, distributor and wine maker, and so very conscious of the need to partner with like-minded vineyards and wineries,” said Paul Cullen, Connecticut Sales Director, Angelini Wine. “We are delighted to be able to introduce the Domaine Lebreuil wines to the Connecticut market. We were stunned by the purity and vibrance of the cuvées. As Lebreuil is a small producer, quantities available are limited.”
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Walsh Whiskey Releases An Ice Wine Cask Finished Whiskey

Walsh Whiskey out of Ireland recently unveiled what’s described as a first-of-its-kind creation of an ice wine cask finished whiskey. The brand, known best for Writers’ Tears and The Irishman super-premium whiskeys, is calling its new offering Writers’ Tears — Icewine Cask Finish, in collaboration with Inniskillin Winery in Niagara, Ontario. Inniskillin is a Canadian estate winery and leading producer of ice wine.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

New Products: November 2021 Edition

A bold successor to Louis Roederer’s longstanding, but now discontinued, Brut Premier NV expression, the multi-vintage Collection 242 was born out of a deep concern for the environment. The blend, marking a new chapter for the Champagne house, is dominated by grapes from the 2017 harvest, largely Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Meunier from the Vallée de la Marne, and balanced with both a “Perpetual Reserve” and oak-aged reserve wines for a fresh, finessed flagship bubbly.
DRINKS
just-drinks.com

Distell’s Bunnahabhain Cask Strength 12 Year Old – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malt, 55.1% abv. Location – Available from selected off-premise outlets in nine markets, see below for details. Price – In the UK, SRP of GBP75 per 70cl (US$102.28) Distell has launched a new single malt from its Bunnahabhain Scotch whisky brand. Bunnahabhain Cask Strength...
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Two Roads Brewing Offers Guests Annual Ok2berfest

Stratford’s Two Roads Brewing Co. hosted its Eighth Annual Ok2berfest celebration on Sept. 18-19. Guests enjoyed Two Roads beer and seltzer in the brewery’s taproom, Hop Yard and the Ok2berfest Biergarten, along with German-inspired live entertainment from the H.S.V. Austrian Dance Group and musical acts, including Fritz’s Polka Band, Johnny Koenig Band, Hitch & the Giddy Ups and Fat Bois Brass Band, and food from a variety of local vendors. More Volkfest fun was had during the Stein Holding and Brats Eating competitions.
THEATER & DANCE
thewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: Rampur Double Cask

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Rampur Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Canterbury Liquors Hosts Rare Whiskey Charity Tasting

Canterbury Liquors hosted a rare whiskey tasting in its barrel tasting room in Canterbury on Sept. 25. The Second Annual Unicorn Whiskey Charity Tasting, spearheaded by Irene Tan, Owner of Canterbury Liquors and Founder of Whiskey Mentors Consulting, featured a wide range of rare, allocated and high-end whiskies, bourbons, ryes, Scotch, sipping rums and limited-release barrel selections, poured by the team at Canterbury Liquors and by representatives from multiple distributors. Guests enjoyed tastes and flights paired with small bites from Ryan’s Place and a chance to win sought-after whiskies through the event raffle. All proceeds from the event benefited the Friends of Assisi Food Pantry in Danielson, Canterbury Cares Food Pantry, Canterbury Fire Department, Canterbury Schools and Canterbury Library, among other local charities.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Lost Lantern Debuts Its Fall 2021 Single Cask American Whiskey Collection

Lost Lantern recently announced their fall 2021 collection, featuring five limited-edition single casks from American craft whiskey producers. The new independent bottler of American whiskey that launched in 2020 was inspired by independent bottlers in Scotland. Its limited, one-of-a-kind single casks consist of what the brand feels are unique and expressive whiskies produced by some of the finest distilleries in the United States.
LIFESTYLE
thebeveragejournal.com

Opici Family Distributing Offers New Artisanal Spirits

Opici Family Distributing of Connecticut expanded its portfolio, adding several new brands. NEFT Vodka is an ultra-premium, imported vodka crafted in the Rhaetian Alps of Austria. Using oxygen-rich spring water, NEFT combines four different types of non-GMO ancient rye grains: Amato, Askari, Rasant and Pollino, and is distilled three times in a copper-pot still using carbon-layer filtering and has no additives or artificial flavorings. Por La Gente Tequila in Blanco, Reposado and Añejo are made by hand in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico using 100% Blue Weber agave. Mijenta Tequila, available in Blanco and Reposado, is a new premium tequila entry, women-led venture that prioritizes sustainability in creating its carbon neutral spirits. Maestra Tequilera, Ana Maria Romero, one of the most respected and awarded tequila authorities in Mexico, has crafted a distinctive flavor profile through a meticulous slow process and traditional methods. PaQuí artisanal tequila is handcrafted in a small distillery using traditional pot stills, using a new process to achieve an inviting aroma, layers of flavor and a soft finish, removing impurities and highlighting the sweet aromas of agave; available in Silvera, Reposado and Añejo. Kase Shochu combines locally sourced ingredients with 15 generations of history behind its making. Using barley sourced from local farms, Kase is aged 15 years in sherry casks; the 25% ABV, single-distilled Honkaku Shochu is vacuum-distilled to preserve flavors.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Rémy Cointreau Hosts Cocktail Class During Annual Festival

As part of the 2021 Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Rémy Cointreau hosted a brand education and cocktail class at the Vanderbilt Mansion in Newport on Sept. 18. Darrio Prescod, National Brand Ambassador for Crafted Spirits, Rémy Cointreau, led the intimate, late morning session titled, “Mixing on the Coast,” where he educated guests on the backgrounds of Cointreau and Mount Gay Rum and created cocktails, including The Cosmopolitan, the Mount Gay Black Barrel Daquiri and The Vanderbilt Punch. A member of the Rémy Cointreau team since 2011, Prescod is dedicated to sharing the unique stories of spirits in the company’s portfolio, including Cointreau, The Botanist and Mount Gay Rum with consumers and trade members through educational events hosted around the world.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Crazy Brew Bash Creates Beer Extravaganza

The 6th annual Crazy Brew Bash took place at the Mount Southington Ski Area in Plantsville on Sept. 18, featuring hundreds of beers from more than 70 local craft breweries, along with select wines, spirits and seltzers. Entertainment included live music by Wheelhouse, a Bloody Mary contest, corn hole and more, with eats from a variety of food truck vendors. Sponsored by Crazy Bruce’s Liquors, a portion of the proceeds benefited the REACH foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children through educational programs and scholarships. There was also a toy drive at the event to collect new, unwrapped toys to donate to children in need this upcoming holiday season.
DRINKS
