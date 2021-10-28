Man City v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

Crystal Palace produced one of the shocks of the season as they beat 10-man Manchester City 2-0 with Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher firing in the goals. Zaha scampered away on a Palace counter-attack to put the visitors ahead on seven minutes, scoring his 50th Premier League goal for the club, and then he tempted Aymeric Laporte into hauling him down just before the break which saw the City defender sent off for being the last man.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO