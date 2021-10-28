CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter losing 1-0 at Spurs on the opening weekend, Manchester City are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games (six wins, two draws). The Citizens are also yet to concede a goal at...

www.bbc.com

Tribal Football

Club Brugge keeper Mignolet: Man City deserved their five goals

Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says Manchester City deserved their win last night. City won the Champions League group game 5-1 in Brugge. Mignolet later said: "The first 20-25 minutes we were able to keep control. "But they then had an incredible number of chances and 1-5 was a normal...
The Guardian

Crystal Palace v Newcastle: match preview

Crystal Palace came agonisingly close to beating Arsenal but should take heart, and confidence, going forward against Newcastle especially with talisman Wilfried Zaha likely to return. Patrick Vieira’s approach of building on Roy Hodgson’s solid base rather than starting from scratch is working rather well but the Frenchman will demand further cutting edge that, Newcastle, proud owners of the league’s worst defence could happily afford. Without a permanent manager, Newcastle’s players can play without pressure and with the hope of impressing the incoming coach. Graham Searles.
Person
Pep Guardiola
FanSided

Manchester City pick up their second win in the CL as they put five past Club Brugge

Manchester City put up another strong performance on Tuesday as they picked up an easy 5-1 win over Club Brugge in their latest Champions League outing. After firing blanks against PSG, the Cityzens stitched up a strong performance in front of the goal as the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Joao Cancelo, Cole Palmer and Kyle Walker registered themselves on the scoresheet.
90min.com

Man City vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Manchester City and Crystal Palace meet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, for matchday ten in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side come into the tie in excellent league form having picked up three wins and a draw in their last four Premier League fixtures, only dropping points to Liverpool in that time. Their previous league game saw them dispatch Brighton at the Amex before suffering a penalty shootout Carabao Cup exit against West Ham in midweek - their first defeat in the competition for five years.
SkySports

Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha torments Premier League champions as Aymeric Laporte sees red

Crystal Palace produced one of the shocks of the season as they beat 10-man Manchester City 2-0 with Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher firing in the goals. Zaha scampered away on a Palace counter-attack to put the visitors ahead on seven minutes, scoring his 50th Premier League goal for the club, and then he tempted Aymeric Laporte into hauling him down just before the break which saw the City defender sent off for being the last man.
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola has no complaints after Crystal Palace defeat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits nothing went right for their 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace. Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Connor Gallagher gave the visitors all three points at the Etihad Stadium, where Aymeric Laporte was sent off for a professional foul on the Ivorian forward. “It could...
FanSided

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace : Cityzens handed a painful defeat at home

Manchester City faced another setback on Saturday as they were handed a 1-0 defeat at home by Crystal Palace. Patrick Viera’s men were able to clinch all three points after forward Wilfried Zaha scored an early goal for the side and hence was enough to seal a victory away from home. This latest defeat has now dented City’s standing in the points table and are now five points away from league leaders Chelsea.
Yardbarker

Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte Return, Gabriel Jesus on the Right-Wing - Predicted Team: Man City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola’s men bowed out of the Carabao Cup for the first time in five years in the midweek after losing out on penalties against a resilient West Ham side. However, the Blues don’t have much time to sulk as they host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League. City did a double over the East London side last season, scoring six over the two games without conceding.
The Independent

Man City vs Crystal Palace result: Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha deliver statement victory

Pep Guardiola’s 200th Premier League game turned into a magnificent triumph for one of the division’s all-time greats. Just not him.The days when Patrick Vieira was a colossus in the Arsenal midfield have long since been consigned to the past but more results like this and he could be a constant in the dugouts for years to come. Just Crystal Palace’s second win since Roy Hodgson’s departure was a particularly prestigious one. Manchester City’s first home defeat was inflicted by Vieira, their former player, football development executive and academy team manager. His gameplan – particularly installing the scorer Wilfried Zaha...
