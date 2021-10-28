Man City v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

Crystal Palace came agonisingly close to beating Arsenal but should take heart, and confidence, going forward against Newcastle especially with talisman Wilfried Zaha likely to return. Patrick Vieira’s approach of building on Roy Hodgson’s solid base rather than starting from scratch is working rather well but the Frenchman will demand further cutting edge that, Newcastle, proud owners of the league’s worst defence could happily afford. Without a permanent manager, Newcastle’s players can play without pressure and with the hope of impressing the incoming coach. Graham Searles.
