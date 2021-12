Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Florida

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Jefferson County

#49. Okaloosa County

#48. Liberty County

#47. Nassau County

#46. Pinellas County

#45. Santa Rosa County

#44. Washington County

#43. Palm Beach County

#42. Pasco County

#41. Brevard County

#40. Duval County

#39. Manatee County

#38. Sarasota County

#37. Wakulla County

#36. St. Lucie County

#35. Gilchrist County

#34. Madison County

#33. Martin County

#32. Clay County

#31. Lake County

#30. Miami-Dade County

#29. Hamilton County

#28. Hendry County

#27. Escambia County

#26. Polk County

#25. Gadsden County

#24. Indian River County

#23. Sumter County

#22. Charlotte County

#21. DeSoto County

#20. Holmes County

#19. Franklin County

#18. Okeechobee County

#17. Taylor County

#16. Hardee County

#15. Bay County

#14. Baker County

#13. Suwannee County

#12. Bradford County

#11. Columbia County

#10. Gulf County

#9. Hernando County

#8. Marion County

#7. Jackson County

#6. Putnam County

#5. Highlands County

#4. Citrus County

#3. Lafayette County

#2. Calhoun County

#1. Union County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (36 total deaths)--- 11.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,675 (2,518 total cases)--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (566 total deaths)--- 6.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,535 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,584 (34,948 total cases)--- 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (23 total deaths)--- 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,467 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,954 (1,834 total cases)--- 27.7% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (248 total deaths)--- 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,409 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,621 (15,617 total cases)--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (2,737 total deaths)--- 2.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,398 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,094 (137,413 total cases)--- 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (520 total deaths)--- 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,393 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,825 (32,854 total cases)--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (72 total deaths)--- 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,386 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,976 (4,579 total cases)--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (4,259 total deaths)--- 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,364 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,351 (229,772 total cases)--- 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (1,582 total deaths)--- 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,359 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,465 (80,128 total cases)--- 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (1,757 total deaths)--- 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,300 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,636 (82,080 total cases)--- 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (2,850 total deaths)--- 3.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,251 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,426 (166,899 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (1,210 total deaths)--- 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,240 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,413 (66,185 total cases)--- 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (1,326 total deaths)--- 6.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,198 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,215 (57,318 total cases)--- 23.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (107 total deaths)--- 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,122 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,159 (6,464 total cases)--- 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (1,041 total deaths)--- 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,116 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,692 (48,233 total cases)--- 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (59 total deaths)--- 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,110 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,113 (3,180 total cases)--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (59 total deaths)--- 11.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,103 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,802 (3,662 total cases)--- 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (514 total deaths)--- 11.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,100 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,765 (20,552 total cases)--- 25.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (701 total deaths)--- 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #1,091 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,520 (34,027 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (1,233 total deaths)--- 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #963 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,183 (55,740 total cases)--- 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (9,121 total deaths)--- 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #962 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,194 (684,494 total cases)--- 46.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (49 total deaths)--- 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #947 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,213 (2,772 total cases)--- 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (143 total deaths)--- 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #940 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,104 (8,028 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (1,083 total deaths)--- 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,114 (57,661 total cases)--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (2,494 total deaths)--- 19.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #908 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,938 (130,013 total cases)--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (158 total deaths)--- 20.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,069 (8,707 total cases)--- 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (564 total deaths)--- 23.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #841 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,972 (22,345 total cases)--- 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (471 total deaths)--- 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #824 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,187 (14,814 total cases)--- 34.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (672 total deaths)--- 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,544 (23,696 total cases)--- 27.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (136 total deaths)--- 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #816 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,352 (6,974 total cases)--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (72 total deaths)--- 27.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #753 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,835 (3,891 total cases)--- 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (45 total deaths)--- 29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #727 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,713 (2,269 total cases)--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (158 total deaths)--- 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #698 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,710 (7,468 total cases)--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (82 total deaths)--- 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #668 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,359 (4,607 total cases)--- 24.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (103 total deaths)--- 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #655 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,686 (6,111 total cases)--- 32.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (694 total deaths)--- 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #565 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,741 (32,742 total cases)--- 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (122 total deaths)--- 45.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #454 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,616 (6,022 total cases)--- 20.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (187 total deaths)--- 46.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #438 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,911 (9,288 total cases)--- 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (119 total deaths)--- 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #432 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,010 (5,361 total cases)--- 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (318 total deaths)--- 54.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #361 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,930 (15,004 total cases)--- 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (64 total deaths)--- 63.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #276 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,010 (3,002 total cases)--- 28.1% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (939 total deaths)--- 68.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #234 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,843 (28,783 total cases)--- 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (1,771 total deaths)--- 68.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #233 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,687 (57,347 total cases)--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 517 (240 total deaths)--- 80.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #167 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,030 (10,225 total cases)--- 28.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 517 (385 total deaths)--- 80.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #166 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,256 (12,859 total cases)--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (560 total deaths)--- 83.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #149 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,204 (16,150 total cases)--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 552 (826 total deaths)--- 92.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #121 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,803 (20,657 total cases)--- 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 582 (49 total deaths)--- 102.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #93 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,395 (2,223 total cases)--- 53.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 603 (85 total deaths)--- 110.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #75 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,368 (3,014 total cases)--- 24.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 630 (96 total deaths)--- 119.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida--- #63 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,201 (3,078 total cases)--- 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)