ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Carolina

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C64qT_0cfGhgBz00
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Carolina

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chnF1_0cfGhgBz00
JNix // Shutterstock

#50. Macon County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (80 total deaths)
--- 25.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #2,016 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.4 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,281 (5,121 total cases)
--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (17 new cases, -39% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqtpY_0cfGhgBz00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Person County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (89 total deaths)
--- 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,998 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,515 (5,337 total cases)
--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (72 new cases, +6% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIDv1_0cfGhgBz00
Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Randolph County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (328 total deaths)
--- 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,950 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,734 (22,604 total cases)
--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (147 new cases, -11% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsOI4_0cfGhgBz00
KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Vance County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (104 total deaths)
--- 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,892 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,889 (7,076 total cases)
--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (57 new cases, +46% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHfiB_0cfGhgBz00
Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Polk County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (49 total deaths)
--- 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,870 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,730 (2,431 total cases)
--- 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (22 new cases, +10% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3le3F7_0cfGhgBz00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Rockingham County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (217 total deaths)
--- 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,843 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (2 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,230 (12,951 total cases)
--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (202 new cases, +15% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENm7I_0cfGhgBz00
Canva

#44. Hyde County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (12 total deaths)
--- 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,792 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,338 (856 total cases)
--- 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (4 new cases, -64% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DU74H_0cfGhgBz00
Canva

#43. Haywood County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (153 total deaths)
--- 38.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,770 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,571 (7,834 total cases)
--- 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (82 new cases, -11% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6ZzW_0cfGhgBz00
State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Edgecombe County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (127 total deaths)
--- 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,830 (8,148 total cases)
--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (39 new cases, -36% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yif9o_0cfGhgBz00
KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#41. Moore County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (252 total deaths)
--- 40.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,733 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,878 (14,000 total cases)
--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (77 new cases, -4% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUyqo_0cfGhgBz00
BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Nash County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (237 total deaths)
--- 41.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,728 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,548 (15,604 total cases)
--- 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (63 new cases, -38% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXILP_0cfGhgBz00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wayne County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (309 total deaths)
--- 41.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,726 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,251 (17,548 total cases)
--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 164 (202 new cases, -29% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38cpB9_0cfGhgBz00
Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Stokes County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (116 total deaths)
--- 42.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,700 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,648 (6,678 total cases)
--- 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (90 new cases, -20% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N64Dh_0cfGhgBz00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Greene County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (56 total deaths)
--- 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,573 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,128 (3,398 total cases)
--- 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (18 new cases, -28% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07A1z9_0cfGhgBz00
Canva

#36. Pasquotank County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (108 total deaths)
--- 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,513 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,858 (5,519 total cases)
--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (40 new cases, -29% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0Hbb_0cfGhgBz00
Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Burke County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (245 total deaths)
--- 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,507 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,859 (16,160 total cases)
--- 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (91 new cases, +3% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lM8n2_0cfGhgBz00
James R Poston // Shutterstock

#34. Cherokee County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (78 total deaths)
--- 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,486 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,577 (4,743 total cases)
--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (20 new cases, -39% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZULge_0cfGhgBz00
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#33. Caldwell County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (225 total deaths)
--- 53.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,470 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (2 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,972 (13,947 total cases)
--- 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (68 new cases, -51% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3u8n_0cfGhgBz00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wilkes County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (188 total deaths)
--- 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,461 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,189 (11,075 total cases)
--- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (110 new cases, -20% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QT7Cy_0cfGhgBz00
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#31. Catawba County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (440 total deaths)
--- 55.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,365 (29,301 total cases)
--- 25.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (211 new cases, -11% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jxFg_0cfGhgBz00
Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Bertie County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (53 total deaths)
--- 57.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,413 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,432 (2,545 total cases)
--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (9 new cases, -62% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBrg0_0cfGhgBz00
David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#29. Beaufort County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (132 total deaths)
--- 57.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,402 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,857 (7,452 total cases)
--- 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (62 new cases, +72% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03U2Kf_0cfGhgBz00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Gaston County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (631 total deaths)
--- 57.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,400 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,542 (41,633 total cases)
--- 26.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 175 (392 new cases, -17% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdC0e_0cfGhgBz00
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Halifax County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (144 total deaths)
--- 61.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,109 (8,056 total cases)
--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (22 new cases, +5% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuVQU_0cfGhgBz00
ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bladen County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (95 total deaths)
--- 62.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,324 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,144 (5,610 total cases)
--- 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (36 new cases, -20% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSE1i_0cfGhgBz00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wilson County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (240 total deaths)
--- 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,295 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,574 (13,558 total cases)
--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (51 new cases, -45% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kN3U_0cfGhgBz00
RnR // Wikimedia Commons

#24. McDowell County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (136 total deaths)
--- 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,258 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,335 (8,847 total cases)
--- 32.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (27 new cases, -64% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhIdt_0cfGhgBz00
Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#23. Madison County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (66 total deaths)
--- 70.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,220 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,454 (2,927 total cases)
--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (36 new cases, +6% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HOsu_0cfGhgBz00
Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hertford County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (72 total deaths)
--- 70.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,214 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,248 (2,900 total cases)
--- 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (11 new cases, 0% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DmD6_0cfGhgBz00
Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Chowan County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (43 total deaths)
--- 73.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,183 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,998 (2,370 total cases)
--- 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (16 new cases, +7% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YlcJ_0cfGhgBz00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Scotland County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (109 total deaths)
--- 75.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,816 (5,856 total cases)
--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (24 new cases, +60% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21j54x_0cfGhgBz00
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Alexander County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (118 total deaths)
--- 77.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,138 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,041 (6,765 total cases)
--- 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (72 new cases, -14% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xf99b_0cfGhgBz00
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Stanly County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (198 total deaths)
--- 77.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,135 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,368 (12,164 total cases)
--- 32.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (96 new cases, -36% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQpeZ_0cfGhgBz00
Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Washington County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (37 total deaths)
--- 79.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,171 (1,641 total cases)
--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (10 new cases, +43% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCj4b_0cfGhgBz00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lenoir County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (179 total deaths)
--- 79.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,092 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (2 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,298 (9,678 total cases)
--- 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (30 new cases, -41% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ltky_0cfGhgBz00
OptimumPx // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Cleveland County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (315 total deaths)
--- 80.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,326 (18,929 total cases)
--- 32.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 129 (126 new cases, +18% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggqPi_0cfGhgBz00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Richmond County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (147 total deaths)
--- 84.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,037 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,342 (7,326 total cases)
--- 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (44 new cases, +5% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yexij_0cfGhgBz00
G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Surry County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (237 total deaths)
--- 85.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,014 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,286 (13,126 total cases)
--- 25.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (198 new cases, +1% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXhpQ_0cfGhgBz00
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#12. Graham County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (28 total deaths)
--- 86.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #1,004 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,100 (1,359 total cases)
--- 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (13 new cases, +117% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pySI_0cfGhgBz00
Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Martin County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (75 total deaths)
--- 87.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #982 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,725 (3,753 total cases)
--- 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (25 new cases, +9% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpD5d_0cfGhgBz00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Duplin County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (196 total deaths)
--- 87.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #979 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,315 (10,171 total cases)
--- 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (36 new cases, -33% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lmrog_0cfGhgBz00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Rowan County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (477 total deaths)
--- 88.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #965 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (3 new deaths, -70% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,041 (27,055 total cases)
--- 30.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (189 new cases, -9% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6oGg_0cfGhgBz00
Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Robeson County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (440 total deaths)
--- 89.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #959 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,486 (25,454 total cases)
--- 33.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (82 new cases, -30% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZlUy_0cfGhgBz00
George Dukin // Shutterstock

#7. Clay County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (38 total deaths)
--- 89.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #956 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,137 (1,700 total cases)
--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (4 new cases, -69% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HULaN_0cfGhgBz00
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Northampton County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (66 total deaths)
--- 90.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #950 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,504 (2,631 total cases)
--- 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Txp9_0cfGhgBz00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Anson County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (83 total deaths)
--- 91.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #944 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,485 (4,030 total cases)
--- 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (25 new cases, +14% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OgOP_0cfGhgBz00
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jones County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (35 total deaths)
--- 109.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #723 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,715 (1,386 total cases)
--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsKI7_0cfGhgBz00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Montgomery County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (110 total deaths)
--- 127.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #509 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,208 (4,676 total cases)
--- 17.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (20 new cases, -35% change from previous week) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpGUp_0cfGhgBz00
gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Columbus County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (230 total deaths)
--- 132.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #469 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,549 (10,296 total cases)
--- 27.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (38 new cases, -40% change from previous week)
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#1. Rutherford County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (338 total deaths)
--- 183.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
--- #201 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,548 (11,762 total cases)
--- 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (41 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
CBS News

GOP Congressman Devin Nunes will leave House to work for Trump media company

California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday. Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Trump endorses 'conservative fighter' Perdue in Georgia governors' race

Former President Donald Trump endorsed former Sen. David Perdue in the Georgia gubernatorial race, calling current GOP Gov. Brian Kemp a "very weak Governor." "Great to see that David Perdue is running for Governor of Georgia," Trump said in a statement Monday. "He is a Conservative fighter who isn’t afraid of the Radical Left, and is the only candidate in Georgia who can beat Stacey "The Hoax" Abrams in November."
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Johns Hopkins University#Americans#Jnix Shutterstock
CBS News

Cruise ship disembarks in New Orleans with at least 17 COVID cases, including a "probable" Omicron infection

New Orleans — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 17 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said the ship was disembarked amid efforts to prevent any spread into the community. At least one of the infected crew members is suspected to have the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Health said late Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy