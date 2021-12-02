Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Carolina

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Macon County

#49. Person County

#48. Randolph County

#47. Vance County

#46. Polk County

#45. Rockingham County

#44. Hyde County

#43. Haywood County

#42. Edgecombe County

#41. Moore County

#40. Nash County

#39. Wayne County

#38. Stokes County

#37. Greene County

#36. Pasquotank County

#35. Burke County

#34. Cherokee County

#33. Caldwell County

#32. Wilkes County

#31. Catawba County

#30. Bertie County

#29. Beaufort County

#28. Gaston County

#27. Halifax County

#26. Bladen County

#25. Wilson County

#24. McDowell County

#23. Madison County

#22. Hertford County

#21. Chowan County

#20. Scotland County

#19. Alexander County

#18. Stanly County

#17. Washington County

#16. Lenoir County

#15. Cleveland County

#14. Richmond County

#13. Surry County

#12. Graham County

#11. Martin County

#10. Duplin County

#9. Rowan County

#8. Robeson County

#7. Clay County

#6. Northampton County

#5. Anson County

#4. Jones County

#3. Montgomery County

#2. Columbus County

#1. Rutherford County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (80 total deaths)--- 25.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #2,016 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.4 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,281 (5,121 total cases)--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (17 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (89 total deaths)--- 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,998 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,515 (5,337 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (72 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (328 total deaths)--- 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,950 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,734 (22,604 total cases)--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (147 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (104 total deaths)--- 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,892 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,889 (7,076 total cases)--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (57 new cases, +46% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (49 total deaths)--- 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,870 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,730 (2,431 total cases)--- 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (22 new cases, +10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (217 total deaths)--- 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,843 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (2 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,230 (12,951 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (202 new cases, +15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (12 total deaths)--- 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,792 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,338 (856 total cases)--- 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (4 new cases, -64% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (153 total deaths)--- 38.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,770 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,571 (7,834 total cases)--- 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (82 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (127 total deaths)--- 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,830 (8,148 total cases)--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (39 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (252 total deaths)--- 40.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,733 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,878 (14,000 total cases)--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 76 (77 new cases, -4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (237 total deaths)--- 41.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,728 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,548 (15,604 total cases)--- 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (63 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (309 total deaths)--- 41.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,726 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,251 (17,548 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 164 (202 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (116 total deaths)--- 42.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,700 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,648 (6,678 total cases)--- 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (90 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (56 total deaths)--- 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,573 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,128 (3,398 total cases)--- 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (18 new cases, -28% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (108 total deaths)--- 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,513 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,858 (5,519 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (40 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (245 total deaths)--- 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,507 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,859 (16,160 total cases)--- 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (91 new cases, +3% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (78 total deaths)--- 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,486 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,577 (4,743 total cases)--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (20 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (225 total deaths)--- 53.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,470 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (2 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,972 (13,947 total cases)--- 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (68 new cases, -51% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (188 total deaths)--- 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,461 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,189 (11,075 total cases)--- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (110 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (440 total deaths)--- 55.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (4 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,365 (29,301 total cases)--- 25.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (211 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (53 total deaths)--- 57.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,413 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,432 (2,545 total cases)--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (9 new cases, -62% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (132 total deaths)--- 57.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,402 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,857 (7,452 total cases)--- 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (62 new cases, +72% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (631 total deaths)--- 57.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,400 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,542 (41,633 total cases)--- 26.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 175 (392 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (144 total deaths)--- 61.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,109 (8,056 total cases)--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (22 new cases, +5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (95 total deaths)--- 62.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,324 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,144 (5,610 total cases)--- 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (36 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (240 total deaths)--- 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,295 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,574 (13,558 total cases)--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (51 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (136 total deaths)--- 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,258 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,335 (8,847 total cases)--- 32.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (27 new cases, -64% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (66 total deaths)--- 70.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,220 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,454 (2,927 total cases)--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (36 new cases, +6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (72 total deaths)--- 70.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,214 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,248 (2,900 total cases)--- 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (11 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (43 total deaths)--- 73.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,183 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,998 (2,370 total cases)--- 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (16 new cases, +7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (109 total deaths)--- 75.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,816 (5,856 total cases)--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (24 new cases, +60% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (118 total deaths)--- 77.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,138 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,041 (6,765 total cases)--- 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (72 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (198 total deaths)--- 77.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,135 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,368 (12,164 total cases)--- 32.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (96 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (37 total deaths)--- 79.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,171 (1,641 total cases)--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (10 new cases, +43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (179 total deaths)--- 79.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,092 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (2 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,298 (9,678 total cases)--- 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (30 new cases, -41% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (315 total deaths)--- 80.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,326 (18,929 total cases)--- 32.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 129 (126 new cases, +18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (147 total deaths)--- 84.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,037 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,342 (7,326 total cases)--- 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (44 new cases, +5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (237 total deaths)--- 85.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,014 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,286 (13,126 total cases)--- 25.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (198 new cases, +1% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (28 total deaths)--- 86.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #1,004 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,100 (1,359 total cases)--- 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (13 new cases, +117% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (75 total deaths)--- 87.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #982 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,725 (3,753 total cases)--- 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (25 new cases, +9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (196 total deaths)--- 87.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #979 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,315 (10,171 total cases)--- 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (36 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (477 total deaths)--- 88.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #965 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (3 new deaths, -70% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,041 (27,055 total cases)--- 30.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (189 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (440 total deaths)--- 89.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #959 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,486 (25,454 total cases)--- 33.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (82 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (38 total deaths)--- 89.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #956 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,137 (1,700 total cases)--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 36 (4 new cases, -69% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (66 total deaths)--- 90.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #950 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,504 (2,631 total cases)--- 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (83 total deaths)--- 91.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #944 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,485 (4,030 total cases)--- 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (25 new cases, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (35 total deaths)--- 109.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #723 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,715 (1,386 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (110 total deaths)--- 127.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #509 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,208 (4,676 total cases)--- 17.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (20 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (230 total deaths)--- 132.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #469 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,549 (10,296 total cases)--- 27.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (38 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (338 total deaths)--- 183.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina--- #201 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,548 (11,762 total cases)--- 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (41 new cases, -45% change from previous week)