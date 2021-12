CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Mississippi

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Newton County

#49. Washington County

#48. Jefferson Davis County

#47. Yalobusha County

#46. Chickasaw County

#45. Panola County

#44. Warren County

#43. Leake County

#42. Pike County

#41. Lincoln County

#40. Marshall County

#39. Noxubee County

#38. Jasper County

#37. Clay County

#36. Tunica County

#35. Adams County

#34. Tate County

#33. Quitman County

#32. Carroll County

#31. Kemper County

#30. Sunflower County

#29. Claiborne County

#28. Lauderdale County

#27. Simpson County

#26. Pearl River County

#25. Wilkinson County

#24. Marion County

#23. Itawamba County

#22. Walthall County

#21. Amite County

#20. Perry County

#19. Benton County

#18. Tishomingo County

#17. Humphreys County

#16. Sharkey County

#15. Jefferson County

#14. Coahoma County

#13. Bolivar County

#12. Webster County

#11. Attala County

#10. Monroe County

#9. Covington County

#8. Leflore County

#7. Winston County

#6. Holmes County

#5. Grenada County

#4. Issaquena County

#3. Montgomery County

#2. Clarke County

#1. Neshoba County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (81 total deaths)--- 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #637 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,827 (3,957 total cases)--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (6 new cases, -62% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (169 total deaths)--- 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,195 (7,550 total cases)--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new cases, -92% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (43 total deaths)--- 11.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #629 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,600 (1,736 total cases)--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (3 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (47 total deaths)--- 12.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #616 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,144 (2,439 total cases)--- 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (8 new cases, -60% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (67 total deaths)--- 13.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #594 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,441 (3,154 total cases)--- 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (38 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (134 total deaths)--- 13.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #592 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,768 (6,759 total cases)--- 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (30 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (178 total deaths)--- 13.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,123 (6,863 total cases)--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (18 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (90 total deaths)--- 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #578 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,165 (4,139 total cases)--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (6 new cases, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (156 total deaths)--- 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #566 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,089 (5,928 total cases)--- 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (12 new cases, +20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (136 total deaths)--- 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #561 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,192 (5,530 total cases)--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (13 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (141 total deaths)--- 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #547 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,921 (6,678 total cases)--- 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (31 new cases, -49% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (42 total deaths)--- 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #525 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,115 (1,887 total cases)--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (2 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (66 total deaths)--- 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #523 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,790 (3,406 total cases)--- 20.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (7 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (78 total deaths)--- 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #516 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,163 (3,122 total cases)--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (5 new cases, -55% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (39 total deaths)--- 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #511 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,944 (1,632 total cases)--- 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (3 new cases, -77% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (125 total deaths)--- 18.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #498 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,534 (4,768 total cases)--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (21 new cases, -71% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (116 total deaths)--- 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #484 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,793 (4,756 total cases)--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (13 new cases, -70% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (28 total deaths)--- 19.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,842 (1,076 total cases)--- 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (2 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (41 total deaths)--- 19.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #477 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,543 (1,745 total cases)--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (13 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (41 total deaths)--- 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #440 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,884 (1,450 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (106 total deaths)--- 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #433 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,121 (4,299 total cases)--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (3 new cases, -83% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (38 total deaths)--- 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #429 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,942 (1,343 total cases)--- 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 11 (1 new cases, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (324 total deaths)--- 26.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #387 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,553 (12,270 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (41 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (117 total deaths)--- 27.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #378 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,053 (4,546 total cases)--- 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (6 new cases, -70% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (244 total deaths)--- 27.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #374 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,501 (9,719 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (19 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (39 total deaths)--- 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #338 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,271 (1,059 total cases)--- 28.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (112 total deaths)--- 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #321 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,405 (4,277 total cases)--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (13 new cases, +30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 457 (107 total deaths)--- 32.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #315 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,710 (4,844 total cases)--- 20.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (50 new cases, -7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (66 total deaths)--- 33.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,512 (2,216 total cases)--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (3 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (57 total deaths)--- 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #293 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,061 (2,098 total cases)--- 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (3 new cases, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (56 total deaths)--- 35.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #279 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,823 (2,134 total cases)--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 8 (1 new cases, -91% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (39 total deaths)--- 36.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #270 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,513 (1,529 total cases)--- 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (5 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 480 (93 total deaths)--- 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #253 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,785 (3,835 total cases)--- 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (41 new cases, -46% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (39 total deaths)--- 40.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #239 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,270 (1,312 total cases)--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (1 new cases, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 486 (21 total deaths)--- 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #231 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,089 (652 total cases)--- 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 486 (34 total deaths)--- 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #230 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,863 (969 total cases)--- 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new cases, -83% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (109 total deaths)--- 42.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #221 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,151 (4,237 total cases)--- 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (11 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (151 total deaths)--- 42.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #219 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,043 (6,445 total cases)--- 21.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 23 (7 new cases, -70% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (48 total deaths)--- 43.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #212 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,189 (2,053 total cases)--- 22.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (6 new cases, +20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (90 total deaths)--- 43.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #211 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,609 (3,382 total cases)--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 50 (9 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 508 (179 total deaths)--- 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #189 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,885 (7,010 total cases)--- 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (40 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 510 (95 total deaths)--- 47.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #185 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,267 (4,336 total cases)--- 34.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (16 new cases, +78% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 511 (144 total deaths)--- 48.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #183 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,780 (4,729 total cases)--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (12 new cases, +20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (92 total deaths)--- 48.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #179 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,700 (3,178 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 6 (1 new cases, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 523 (89 total deaths)--- 51.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #158 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,979 (2,718 total cases)--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (9 new cases, +29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (109 total deaths)--- 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #155 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,195 (3,777 total cases)--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 24 (5 new cases, -62% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 528 (7 total deaths)--- 53.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #148 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,695 (195 total cases)--- 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 583 (57 total deaths)--- 69.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #91 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,578 (1,816 total cases)--- 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (4 new cases, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 611 (95 total deaths)--- 77.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #69 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,375 (3,011 total cases)--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (2 new cases, -88% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 721 (210 total deaths)--- 109.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi--- #25 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,113 (6,730 total cases)--- 33.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (12 new cases, -25% change from previous week)