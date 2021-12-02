Acroterion // Wikicommons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Maryland

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Maryland using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#24. Howard County

#23. Calvert County

#22. Anne Arundel County

#21. Harford County

#20. Queen Anne's County

#19. Frederick County

#18. St. Mary's County

#17. Caroline County

#16. Talbot County

#15. Charles County

#14. Montgomery County

#13. Carroll County

#12. Cecil County

#11. Prince George's County

#10. Somerset County

#9. Wicomico County

#8. Baltimore County

#7. Baltimore city

#6. Worcester County

#5. Dorchester County

#4. Washington County

#3. Kent County

#2. Garrett County

#1. Allegany County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (286 total deaths)--- 52.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #2,973 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,242 (23,587 total cases)--- 25.3% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (204 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (101 total deaths)--- 41.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #2,874 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,464 (5,981 total cases)--- 33.3% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (62 new cases, +19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (791 total deaths)--- 25.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #2,715 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (5 new deaths, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,557 (55,356 total cases)--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (543 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (365 total deaths)--- 22.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,672 (22,151 total cases)--- 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (413 new cases, +18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (75 total deaths)--- 19.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #2,629 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,311 (4,187 total cases)--- 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (73 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (392 total deaths)--- 18.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #2,613 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,921 (25,749 total cases)--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (368 new cases, +2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (174 total deaths)--- 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #2,597 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,158 (10,395 total cases)--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (68 new cases, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (52 total deaths)--- 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #2,582 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,423 (3,482 total cases)--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 272 (91 new cases, +60% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (58 total deaths)--- 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #2,581 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,362 (3,109 total cases)--- 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (58 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (268 total deaths)--- 11.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #2,521 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,150 (14,938 total cases)--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (98 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (1,732 total deaths)--- 10.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #2,511 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.2 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,106 (85,170 total cases)--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (727 new cases, -2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (296 total deaths)--- 4.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #2,421 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,573 (12,757 total cases)--- 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (235 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (190 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #2,344 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,198 (9,461 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (164 new cases, -4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (1,756 total deaths)--- 4.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #2,272 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (8 new deaths, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,214 (101,976 total cases)--- 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (508 new cases, -13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (54 total deaths)--- 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #2,125 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,449 (3,445 total cases)--- 38.7% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (16 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (234 total deaths)--- 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #1,983 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,247 (11,653 total cases)--- 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (120 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (1,896 total deaths)--- 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #1,936 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (8 new deaths, -56% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,676 (80,057 total cases)--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (815 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (1,376 total deaths)--- 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #1,908 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,813 (64,173 total cases)--- 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (567 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (125 total deaths)--- 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #1,830 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,989 (5,222 total cases)--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (49 new cases, +17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (87 total deaths)--- 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #1,500 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,840 (4,419 total cases)--- 42.8% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (71 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (423 total deaths)--- 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,205 (21,456 total cases)--- 46.5% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (458 new cases, +12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (56 total deaths)--- 55.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #1,344 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,711 (1,886 total cases)--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (24 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (86 total deaths)--- 60.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #1,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,032 (3,781 total cases)--- 34.4% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 365 (106 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (267 total deaths)--- 104.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland--- #671 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.1 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,923 (10,508 total cases)--- 53.9% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- New cases per 100k in the past week: 298 (210 new cases, +2% change from previous week)