Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Maryland

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

Acroterion // Wikicommons

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Maryland using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Zrmachuga // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Howard County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (286 total deaths)
--- 52.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #2,973 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,242 (23,587 total cases)
--- 25.3% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Preservation Maryland // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Calvert County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (101 total deaths)
--- 41.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #2,874 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,464 (5,981 total cases)
--- 33.3% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Charlie Stinchcomb // Flickr

#22. Anne Arundel County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (791 total deaths)
--- 25.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #2,715 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (5 new deaths, -38% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,557 (55,356 total cases)
--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Harford County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (365 total deaths)
--- 22.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,672 (22,151 total cases)
--- 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (413 new cases, +18% change from previous week)
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Queen Anne's County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (75 total deaths)
--- 19.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #2,629 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,311 (4,187 total cases)
--- 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Frederick County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (392 total deaths)
--- 18.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #2,613 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,921 (25,749 total cases)
--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#18. St. Mary's County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (174 total deaths)
--- 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #2,597 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,158 (10,395 total cases)
--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Caroline County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (52 total deaths)
--- 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #2,582 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,423 (3,482 total cases)
--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Shopkins91 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Talbot County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (58 total deaths)
--- 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #2,581 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,362 (3,109 total cases)
--- 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Charles County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (268 total deaths)
--- 11.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #2,521 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,150 (14,938 total cases)
--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland
TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Montgomery County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (1,732 total deaths)
--- 10.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #2,511 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.2 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,106 (85,170 total cases)
--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Carroll County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (296 total deaths)
--- 4.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #2,421 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,573 (12,757 total cases)
--- 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Cecil County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (190 total deaths)
--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #2,344 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,198 (9,461 total cases)
--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland
MamaGeek // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Prince George's County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (1,756 total deaths)
--- 4.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #2,272 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (8 new deaths, -38% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,214 (101,976 total cases)
--- 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland
jerryinocmd // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Somerset County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (54 total deaths)
--- 14.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #2,125 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,449 (3,445 total cases)
--- 38.7% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#9. Wicomico County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (234 total deaths)
--- 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #1,983 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,247 (11,653 total cases)
--- 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Baltimore County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (1,896 total deaths)
--- 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #1,936 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (8 new deaths, -56% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,676 (80,057 total cases)
--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Famartin // Wikicommons

#7. Baltimore city

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (1,376 total deaths)
--- 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #1,908 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,813 (64,173 total cases)
--- 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Linda Roy Walls // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Worcester County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (125 total deaths)
--- 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #1,830 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,989 (5,222 total cases)
--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dorchester County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (87 total deaths)
--- 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #1,500 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,840 (4,419 total cases)
--- 42.8% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Washington County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (423 total deaths)
--- 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,205 (21,456 total cases)
--- 46.5% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Delta1989 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Kent County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (56 total deaths)
--- 55.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #1,344 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,711 (1,886 total cases)
--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Garrett County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (86 total deaths)
--- 60.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #1,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,032 (3,781 total cases)
--- 34.4% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland
Acroterion // Wikicommons

#1. Allegany County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (267 total deaths)
--- 104.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland
--- #671 highest rate among all counties nationwide
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.1 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,923 (10,508 total cases)
--- 53.9% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 298 (210 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

