Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in South Dakota

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Custer County

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Sully County

Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Brule County

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Potter County

tochichi//Wikicommons

#46. Pennington County

Canva

#45. Lawrence County

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Deuel County

Canva

#43. Beadle County

Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Brown County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bennett County

Canva

#40. Hughes County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Union County

USDA // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Campbell County

Rolf Blauert Dk4hb // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lyman County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Charles Mix County

Canva

#35. Codington County

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Douglas County

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Corson County

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Butte County

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. McPherson County

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Walworth County

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#29. Moody County

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Davison County

Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Fall River County

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Ziebach County

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Kingsbury County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Todd County

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#23. Edmunds County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Tripp County

Canva

#21. Oglala Lakota County

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#20. Hyde County

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hutchinson County

Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Roberts County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Bon Homme County

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Spink County

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. McCook County

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#14. Miner County

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jackson County

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dewey County

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#11. Day County

Matt Lemmon (mattlemmon) // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Perkins County

Canva

#9. Haakon County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Aurora County

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hamlin County

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Faulk County

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Grant County

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Turner County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Gregory County

Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Buffalo County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Jerauld County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (19 total deaths)--- 19.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #2,123 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,139 (1,448 total cases)--- 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (15 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (3 total deaths)--- 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #2,085 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,515 (188 total cases)--- 27.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 503 (7 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (12 total deaths)--- 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,974 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,765 (941 total cases)--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (15 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (5 total deaths)--- 11.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,918 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 46.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,551 (464 total cases)--- 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 464 (10 new cases, -23% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (264 total deaths)--- 11.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,911 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,721 (22,438 total cases)--- 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (273 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (65 total deaths)--- 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,720 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,062 (4,668 total cases)--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (47 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (11 total deaths)--- 3.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,715 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,962 (738 total cases)--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (20 new cases, +43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (47 total deaths)--- 3.0% less deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,692 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,740 (3,458 total cases)--- 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (28 new cases, -49% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (103 total deaths)--- 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,584 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,543 (7,202 total cases)--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (104 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (9 total deaths)--- 1.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,565 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,948 (503 total cases)--- 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (1 new cases, -80% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (49 total deaths)--- 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,414 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,903 (3,313 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 365 (64 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (46 total deaths)--- 9.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,332 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,926 (2,856 total cases)--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (47 new cases, +34% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (4 total deaths)--- 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,081 (180 total cases)--- 29.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 363 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (11 total deaths)--- 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,317 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,317 (806 total cases)--- 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 423 (16 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (27 total deaths)--- 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,319 (1,888 total cases)--- 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 420 (39 new cases, -34% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (86 total deaths)--- 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,193 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,275 (5,959 total cases)--- 14.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (74 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (9 total deaths)--- 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,187 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,658 (545 total cases)--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 514 (15 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (13 total deaths)--- 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,327 (708 total cases)--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (5 new cases, +25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (34 total deaths)--- 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #1,048 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,618 (2,046 total cases)--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 336 (35 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (8 total deaths)--- 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #970 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 42.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,880 (354 total cases)--- 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 168 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (19 total deaths)--- 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #873 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,571 (955 total cases)--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (3 new cases, -70% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (23 total deaths)--- 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #872 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 30.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,941 (851 total cases)--- 30.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (14 new cases, -58% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (70 total deaths)--- 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #837 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,298 (4,014 total cases)--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (49 new cases, -46% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (24 total deaths)--- 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #819 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,161 (1,152 total cases)--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 492 (33 new cases, -13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (10 total deaths)--- 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,800 (463 total cases)--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (2 new cases, -80% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (18 total deaths)--- 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #777 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,417 (959 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (13 new cases, +30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (37 total deaths)--- 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #775 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,382 (1,769 total cases)--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (33 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (14 total deaths)--- 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #765 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,185 (658 total cases)--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (6 new cases, -54% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (20 total deaths)--- 39.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #746 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,725 (910 total cases)--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 239 (13 new cases, -13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (54 total deaths)--- 44.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #662 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,641 (2,501 total cases)--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 7 (1 new cases, -93% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (5 total deaths)--- 46.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #648 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,218 (211 total cases)--- 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (2 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (28 total deaths)--- 46.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #647 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,020 (1,168 total cases)--- 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (36 new cases, +16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (45 total deaths)--- 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #397 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,836 (1,646 total cases)--- 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (22 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (30 total deaths)--- 65.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #389 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,866 (1,716 total cases)--- 33.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 203 (14 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (29 total deaths)--- 73.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #326 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 31.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,782 (1,070 total cases)--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (27 total deaths)--- 83.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #243 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 35.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,741 (991 total cases)--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (17 new cases, -37% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 496 (11 total deaths)--- 88.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #210 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,471 (365 total cases)--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (1 new cases, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 538 (18 total deaths)--- 104.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #136 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,530 (419 total cases)--- 32.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (3 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 543 (32 total deaths)--- 106.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #132 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,250 (2,018 total cases)--- 83.8% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 645 (38 new cases, -5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 553 (30 total deaths)--- 110.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #120 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,782 (856 total cases)--- 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (6 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 558 (16 total deaths)--- 112.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #113 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,126 (462 total cases)--- 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (13 new cases, +8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (11 total deaths)--- 120.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #96 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,904 (340 total cases)--- 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (1 new cases, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 618 (17 total deaths)--- 135.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #66 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,756 (571 total cases)--- 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (7 new cases, +600% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 649 (40 total deaths)--- 146.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #54 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,294 (1,066 total cases)--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (9 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 652 (15 total deaths)--- 147.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #50 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,965 (436 total cases)--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 304 (7 new cases, -56% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 652 (46 total deaths)--- 147.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #49 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,562 (1,450 total cases)--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (17 new cases, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 728 (61 total deaths)--- 176.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #23 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,901 (1,417 total cases)--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 227 (19 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 741 (31 total deaths)--- 181.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #19 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 23.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,351 (768 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (12 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 765 (15 total deaths)--- 190.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #12 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,649 (464 total cases)--- 26.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 845 (17 total deaths)--- 221.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Dakota--- #6 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,400 (310 total cases)--- 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Dakota- New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)