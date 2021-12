Rklawton // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Michigan

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Michigan using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lenawee County

daBinsi // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Shiawassee County

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#48. St. Joseph County

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Monroe County

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Kalkaska County

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Oakland County

Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Berrien County

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Montcalm County

Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jackson County

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Menominee County

Lawrence G. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Van Buren County

US Army Corps of Engineer // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Benzie County

SBarnes // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Eaton County

NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#37. Muskegon County

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Missaukee County

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Otsego County

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Branch County

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Oceana County

Dylan L. Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Alpena County

Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#31. Genesee County

Cwbash (Charles W. Bash) // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Cheboygan County

battlecreekcvb // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Calhoun County

Ian Poellet (User:Werewombat) // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Arenac County

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lapeer County

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Hillsdale County

User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Gladwin County

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Macomb County

Charles Bash // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Huron County

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Roscommon County

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#21. Wayne County

Elevatorrailfan // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Ogemaw County

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dickinson County

Recomposemedia // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Delta County

Unknown author // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gratiot County

Ken Heuvelman // Wikimedia Commons

#16. St. Clair County

Michigan Department of Natural Resources // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Sanilac County

David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Presque Isle County

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Saginaw County

Henry Schenck Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Montmorency County

Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Keweenaw County

Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Clare County

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Gogebic County

RomanKahler // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Ontonagon County

Nick Nolte // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Iosco County

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bay County

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Tuscola County

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Alcona County

USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Oscoda County

Modlind // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Baraga County

Rklawton // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Iron County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (213 total deaths)--- 15.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #2,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,103 (15,854 total cases)--- 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 489 (481 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (148 total deaths)--- 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (3 new deaths, -62% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,159 (11,008 total cases)--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 782 (533 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (133 total deaths)--- 14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #2,063 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (3 new deaths, -57% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,134 (9,836 total cases)--- 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (288 new cases, -28% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (329 total deaths)--- 13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #2,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.3 (8 new deaths, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,790 (23,764 total cases)--- 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 434 (653 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (40 total deaths)--- 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #2,028 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,775 (2,124 total cases)--- 20.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 394 (71 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (2,794 total deaths)--- 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #2,021 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (29 new deaths, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,373 (168,182 total cases)--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 458 (5,757 new cases, -4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (347 total deaths)--- 11.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,981 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,162 (21,725 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (638 new cases, -2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (145 total deaths)--- 10.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,963 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.0 (7 new deaths, +75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,282 (10,402 total cases)--- 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 496 (317 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (367 total deaths)--- 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,909 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (5 new deaths, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,190 (25,662 total cases)--- 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 559 (886 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (54 total deaths)--- 6.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,879 (3,845 total cases)--- 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (87 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (183 total deaths)--- 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,796 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.9 (6 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,468 (10,949 total cases)--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 509 (385 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (45 total deaths)--- 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,712 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,843 (2,104 total cases)--- 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 574 (102 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (279 total deaths)--- 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,708 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.0 (11 new deaths, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,545 (16,039 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (548 new cases, -32% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (449 total deaths)--- 2.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,649 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (16 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,917 (25,891 total cases)--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 551 (956 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (41 total deaths)--- 6.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,515 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,792 (2,085 total cases)--- 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (56 new cases, -7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (67 total deaths)--- 7.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,501 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,842 (3,908 total cases)--- 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 393 (97 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (122 total deaths)--- 10.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,411 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,540 (7,633 total cases)--- 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 538 (234 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (75 total deaths)--- 11.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,385 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.3 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,757 (4,435 total cases)--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 646 (171 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (81 total deaths)--- 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,367 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,100 (4,005 total cases)--- 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (118 new cases, -48% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (1,170 total deaths)--- 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.9 (16 new deaths, -56% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,097 (61,265 total cases)--- 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 546 (2,214 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (74 total deaths)--- 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,298 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.9 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,989 (3,283 total cases)--- 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (63 new cases, -48% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (393 total deaths)--- 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,294 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.9 (16 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,245 (21,794 total cases)--- 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 535 (718 new cases, -19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (44 total deaths)--- 16.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,270 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.4 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,090 (2,097 total cases)--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (57 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (272 total deaths)--- 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,168 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.6 (11 new deaths, +267% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,486 (13,567 total cases)--- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 637 (558 new cases, +7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (146 total deaths)--- 26.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,094 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.2 (6 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,156 (7,368 total cases)--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 544 (248 new cases, -22% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (83 total deaths)--- 28.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,046 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,633 (3,724 total cases)--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 318 (81 new cases, -7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (2,855 total deaths)--- 28.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,040 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (43 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,038 (140,170 total cases)--- 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 546 (4,775 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (102 total deaths)--- 29.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #1,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.5 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,295 (5,668 total cases)--- 23.9% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 565 (175 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (80 total deaths)--- 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #994 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.8 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,531 (3,250 total cases)--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 645 (155 new cases, +8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (5,832 total deaths)--- 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #988 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (53 new deaths, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,046 (228,228 total cases)--- 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (7,453 new cases, -9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (71 total deaths)--- 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #954 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.3 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,640 (3,074 total cases)--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 500 (105 new cases, +48% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (86 total deaths)--- 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #933 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,222 (4,599 total cases)--- 23.4% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 539 (136 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (122 total deaths)--- 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #931 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.0 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,357 (6,569 total cases)--- 24.3% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 374 (134 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (140 total deaths)--- 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #912 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,199 (7,002 total cases)--- 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 504 (205 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (554 total deaths)--- 37.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #876 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.7 (9 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,479 (26,222 total cases)--- 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 651 (1,036 new cases, -8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (148 total deaths)--- 41.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #809 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (2 new deaths, -71% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,564 (5,996 total cases)--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 595 (245 new cases, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (46 total deaths)--- 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #769 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 23.8 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,722 (1,602 total cases)--- 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (25 new cases, -58% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (705 total deaths)--- 45.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #730 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.7 (9 new deaths, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,625 (31,677 total cases)--- 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (934 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (35 total deaths)--- 47.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #701 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 21.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,272 (1,238 total cases)--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 289 (27 new cases, -56% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (8 total deaths)--- 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #679 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,966 (359 total cases)--- 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 709 (15 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (117 total deaths)--- 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #675 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.9 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,721 (4,556 total cases)--- 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 436 (135 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (56 total deaths)--- 57.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #543 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,034 (2,101 total cases)--- 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 608 (85 new cases, +4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (23 total deaths)--- 58.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #534 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,028 (688 total cases)--- 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (7 new cases, -12% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (103 total deaths)--- 61.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #487 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,929 (3,500 total cases)--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (66 new cases, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (426 total deaths)--- 62.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #472 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.8 (8 new deaths, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,702 (17,224 total cases)--- 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 485 (500 new cases, -15% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (217 total deaths)--- 63.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #465 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.7 (4 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,828 (8,792 total cases)--- 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 618 (323 new cases, +2% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (50 total deaths)--- 89.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #249 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 28.8 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,686 (1,320 total cases)--- 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 423 (44 new cases, +10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 510 (42 total deaths)--- 100.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #186 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,275 (1,094 total cases)--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (17 new cases, -41% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 560 (46 total deaths)--- 120.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #109 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,884 (1,386 total cases)--- 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 353 (29 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 587 (65 total deaths)--- 131.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan--- #89 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 27.1 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,326 (1,696 total cases)--- 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan- New cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (47 new cases, -45% change from previous week)