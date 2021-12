Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in South Carolina

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Itsbrandoyo // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Berkeley County

Canva

#45. Beaufort County

Canva

#44. Charleston County

Connor401 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. York County

Canva

#42. Richland County

Brian Scott // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Abbeville County

Festiva76 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Aiken County

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Edgefield County

Lazyksaw // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Dorchester County

Calatayudboy // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lancaster County

Ralph Hightower // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lexington County

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Allendale County

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Horry County

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Jasper County

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Saluda County

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Sumter County

Canva

#30. Greenville County

Canva

#29. Georgetown County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Oconee County

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Kershaw County

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Marlboro County

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Chesterfield County

Farrargirl // Wikimedia Commons

#24. McCormick County

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Greenwood County

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Laurens County

Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Darlington County

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Calhoun County

Canva

#19. Chester County

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dillon County

Ffuhr // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hampton County

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Newberry County

Canva

#15. Spartanburg County

KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Pickens County

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Anderson County

Canva

#12. Union County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Orangeburg County

Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Florence County

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Clarendon County

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Barnwell County

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Fairfield County

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Williamsburg County

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bamberg County

Morder // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cherokee County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lee County

ProfReader // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Marion County

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Colleton County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (353 total deaths)--- 43.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #2,587 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,850 (31,566 total cases)--- 22.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (71 new cases, -48% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (318 total deaths)--- 39.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #2,503 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,385 (27,637 total cases)--- 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (67 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (736 total deaths)--- 35.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #2,390 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (4 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,192 (66,616 total cases)--- 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (276 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (528 total deaths)--- 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #2,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,146 (48,178 total cases)--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (298 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (782 total deaths)--- 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #2,308 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,885 (70,200 total cases)--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (184 new cases, -43% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (50 total deaths)--- 26.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #2,189 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,137 (3,958 total cases)--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (36 new cases, +24% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (356 total deaths)--- 24.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #2,146 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,114 (27,534 total cases)--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (149 new cases, -1% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (59 total deaths)--- 21.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #2,079 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,559 (4,514 total cases)--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (16 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (388 total deaths)--- 13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #1,841 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,103 (34,358 total cases)--- 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (76 new cases, -40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (234 total deaths)--- 13.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #1,827 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,916 (16,580 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (130 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (720 total deaths)--- 12.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #1,808 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,572 (55,483 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (279 new cases, -4% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (21 total deaths)--- 12.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #1,801 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,665 (1,361 total cases)--- 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (908 total deaths)--- 7.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #1,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (8 new deaths, +167% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,968 (63,622 total cases)--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (281 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (82 total deaths)--- 1.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #1,484 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,238 (3,981 total cases)--- 25.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (8 new cases, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (56 total deaths)--- 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #1,475 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,695 (2,599 total cases)--- 28.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (12 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (304 total deaths)--- 3.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #1,366 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,660 (16,713 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (106 new cases, -26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (1,517 total deaths)--- 5.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #1,319 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (8 new deaths, -64% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,565 (107,669 total cases)--- 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (500 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (184 total deaths)--- 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #1,287 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,761 (9,879 total cases)--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (30 new cases, -41% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (239 total deaths)--- 8.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #1,242 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,089 (15,980 total cases)--- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (70 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (211 total deaths)--- 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #1,120 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,389 (12,238 total cases)--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (44 new cases, -37% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (83 total deaths)--- 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #1,108 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,780 (4,905 total cases)--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (8 new cases, -53% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (147 total deaths)--- 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #1,078 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,517 (7,540 total cases)--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (60 new cases, +5% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (31 total deaths)--- 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #1,039 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,890 (1,409 total cases)--- 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (6 new cases, -73% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (235 total deaths)--- 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #998 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,198 (12,886 total cases)--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (75 new cases, -42% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (234 total deaths)--- 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,753 (11,982 total cases)--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (52 new cases, +13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (233 total deaths)--- 26.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #867 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,372 (12,239 total cases)--- 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 57 (38 new cases, -51% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (53 total deaths)--- 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #774 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,183 (1,773 total cases)--- 31.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (9 new cases, +125% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (120 total deaths)--- 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #717 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,314 (6,550 total cases)--- 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (17 new cases, -60% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (117 total deaths)--- 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #641 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,146 (6,445 total cases)--- 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (10 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (74 total deaths)--- 39.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #638 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,273 (3,128 total cases)--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (5 new cases, -78% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (148 total deaths)--- 39.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #636 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,036 (7,702 total cases)--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 91 (35 new cases, -35% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (1,234 total deaths)--- 39.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #626 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,746 (63,146 total cases)--- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (266 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (491 total deaths)--- 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #619 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,457 (28,494 total cases)--- 26.0% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (111 new cases, -31% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (791 total deaths)--- 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #598 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (5 new deaths, -38% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,563 (37,601 total cases)--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (242 new cases, -3% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (108 total deaths)--- 43.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #577 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,781 (4,857 total cases)--- 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (36 new cases, -18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (340 total deaths)--- 43.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #576 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,187 (14,811 total cases)--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (27 new cases, -46% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (551 total deaths)--- 44.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #560 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,633 (27,151 total cases)--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 72 (100 new cases, -37% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (136 total deaths)--- 46.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #522 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,362 (5,184 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (19 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (86 total deaths)--- 49.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #476 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,911 (3,946 total cases)--- 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (11 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (93 total deaths)--- 50.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #462 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,883 (3,326 total cases)--- 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (13 new cases, +117% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (129 total deaths)--- 54.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #425 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,806 (5,711 total cases)--- 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (9 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 448 (63 total deaths)--- 62.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #348 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,498 (2,180 total cases)--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (258 total deaths)--- 63.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #343 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,993 (10,310 total cases)--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (51 new cases, -11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (78 total deaths)--- 68.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #292 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.9 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,730 (2,647 total cases)--- 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (17 new cases, -60% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (143 total deaths)--- 68.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #283 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,058 (5,536 total cases)--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (17 new cases, +89% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (190 total deaths)--- 82.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina--- #202 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,150 (5,708 total cases)--- 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (13 new cases, -66% change from previous week)