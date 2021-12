Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in New Jersey

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#21. Hunterdon County

#20. Burlington County

#19. Warren County

#18. Sussex County

#17. Gloucester County

#16. Cape May County

#15. Morris County

#14. Somerset County

#13. Mercer County

#12. Monmouth County

#11. Camden County

#10. Atlantic County

#9. Middlesex County

#8. Bergen County

#7. Cumberland County

#6. Salem County

#5. Hudson County

#4. Union County

#3. Ocean County

#2. Essex County

#1. Passaic County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (195 total deaths)--- 50.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #2,575 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,403 (12,938 total cases)--- 26.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 230 (286 new cases, +8% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (974 total deaths)--- 31.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #2,056 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,117 (58,417 total cases)--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (1,016 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (260 total deaths)--- 22.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #1,763 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,500 (13,158 total cases)--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (307 new cases, +9% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (352 total deaths)--- 21.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #1,725 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,392 (18,814 total cases)--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (415 new cases, +29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (753 total deaths)--- 19.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #1,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (7 new deaths, +250% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,037 (40,937 total cases)--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (762 new cases, +26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (242 total deaths)--- 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,369 (13,225 total cases)--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (201 new cases, +26% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (1,318 total deaths)--- 16.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #1,544 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,435 (61,163 total cases)--- 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (984 new cases, +18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (888 total deaths)--- 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #1,522 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,034 (36,294 total cases)--- 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (427 new cases, +13% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (1,031 total deaths)--- 11.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #1,399 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (6 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,318 (41,585 total cases)--- 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (664 new cases, +36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (1,778 total deaths)--- 10.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #1,348 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (5 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,801 (97,773 total cases)--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (1,507 new cases, +11% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (1,482 total deaths)--- 8.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #1,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (10 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,191 (71,874 total cases)--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (1,069 new cases, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (794 total deaths)--- 5.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #1,236 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,640 (41,239 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (485 new cases, +29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (2,490 total deaths)--- 5.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #1,223 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (5 new deaths, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,348 (110,133 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (1,148 new cases, +14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (3,019 total deaths)--- 1.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #1,062 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (5 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,316 (124,132 total cases)--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (1,282 new cases, +7% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (491 total deaths)--- 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #1,035 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,700 (21,980 total cases)--- 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 175 (261 new cases, -6% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (213 total deaths)--- 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #929 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,492 (8,417 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (134 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (2,404 total deaths)--- 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #813 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (5 new deaths, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,858 (99,902 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (775 new cases, +18% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (2,055 total deaths)--- 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #734 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,731 (81,953 total cases)--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (723 new cases, +20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (2,397 total deaths)--- 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #575 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (5 new deaths, -62% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,666 (101,195 total cases)--- 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (1,642 new cases, +19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (3,178 total deaths)--- 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #559 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (5 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,716 (109,589 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (1,085 new cases, +23% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (2,034 total deaths)--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey--- #506 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (3 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,774 (84,176 total cases)--- 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (788 new cases, +29% change from previous week)