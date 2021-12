Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Nebraska

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases , according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Rock County

#49. Box Butte County

#48. Red Willow County

#47. Chase County

#46. Cuming County

#45. Antelope County

#44. Holt County

#43. Thayer County

#42. Scotts Bluff County

#41. Stanton County

#40. Adams County

#39. Johnson County

#38. Hall County

#37. Platte County

#36. Hitchcock County

#35. Merrick County

#34. Fillmore County

#33. Dixon County

#32. Dodge County

#31. Burt County

#30. McPherson County

#29. Hamilton County

#28. Seward County

#27. Polk County

#26. Cheyenne County

#25. Custer County

#24. Blaine County

#23. Colfax County

#22. Arthur County

#21. Howard County

#20. Thurston County

#19. Clay County

#18. Nemaha County

#17. Lincoln County

#16. Franklin County

#15. Richardson County

#14. Webster County

#13. Morrill County

#12. Boyd County

#11. Banner County

#10. Pierce County

#9. Nance County

#8. Nuckolls County

#7. Dundy County

#6. Gosper County

#5. Sheridan County

#4. Dakota County

#3. Perkins County

#2. Hooker County

#1. Grant County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (2 total deaths)--- 9.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,644 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,570 (157 total cases)--- 27.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (16 total deaths)--- 9.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,638 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,376 (1,658 total cases)--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (18 new cases, -45% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (16 total deaths)--- 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,631 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,981 (1,821 total cases)--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 438 (47 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (6 total deaths)--- 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,601 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,826 (621 total cases)--- 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (6 new cases, -74% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (14 total deaths)--- 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,568 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,645 (1,384 total cases)--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 418 (37 new cases, -3% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (10 total deaths)--- 2.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,564 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,433 (783 total cases)--- 22.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (12 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (16 total deaths)--- 2.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,563 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,264 (1,436 total cases)--- 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 318 (32 new cases, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (8 total deaths)--- 1.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,558 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,151 (758 total cases)--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (16 new cases, +60% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (58 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,533 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,050 (6,429 total cases)--- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (61 new cases, -52% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (10 total deaths)--- 3.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,486 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,020 (534 total cases)--- 43.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (16 new cases, +78% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (55 total deaths)--- 7.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,430 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.4 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,208 (4,456 total cases)--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (95 new cases, -34% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (9 total deaths)--- 8.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,418 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,553 (738 total cases)--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (5 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (109 total deaths)--- 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,401 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,416 (10,685 total cases)--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (143 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (60 total deaths)--- 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,393 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.0 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,637 (5,903 total cases)--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (82 new cases, -48% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (5 total deaths)--- 11.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,376 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,170 (419 total cases)--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 833 (23 new cases, +28% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (14 total deaths)--- 11.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,375 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,371 (1,192 total cases)--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 361 (28 new cases, +40% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (10 total deaths)--- 12.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,366 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,585 (742 total cases)--- 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (9 new cases, -10% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (11 total deaths)--- 19.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,262 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,011 (846 total cases)--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (11 new cases, -52% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (73 total deaths)--- 22.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,223 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,403 (6,729 total cases)--- 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (149 new cases, -21% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (13 total deaths)--- 23.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,216 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,919 (899 total cases)--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (15 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (1 total deaths)--- 23.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,208 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,336 (56 total cases)--- 29.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,012 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (19 total deaths)--- 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,193 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,616 (1,456 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (27 new cases, -44% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (36 total deaths)--- 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,001 (2,420 total cases)--- 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (23 new cases, -30% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (11 total deaths)--- 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,129 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,133 (841 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (17 new cases, +89% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (19 total deaths)--- 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,116 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,960 (1,422 total cases)--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (18 new cases, -14% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (23 total deaths)--- 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,039 (1,513 total cases)--- 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 343 (37 new cases, -48% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (1 total deaths)--- 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,462 (44 total cases)--- 40.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (23 total deaths)--- 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,096 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,069 (1,935 total cases)--- 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 317 (34 new cases, -17% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (1 total deaths)--- 32.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,400 (25 total cases)--- 66.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (14 total deaths)--- 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,075 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,382 (798 total cases)--- 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (15 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (16 total deaths)--- 35.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,518 (1,121 total cases)--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (9 new cases, -36% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (14 total deaths)--- 38.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,990 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 16.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,863 (1,046 total cases)--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 371 (23 new cases, -39% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (16 total deaths)--- 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,601 (1,018 total cases)--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (14 new cases, -52% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (81 total deaths)--- 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,912 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,993 (5,933 total cases)--- 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (118 new cases, -28% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (7 total deaths)--- 44.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,890 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,447 (341 total cases)--- 28.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (6 new cases, +20% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (19 total deaths)--- 48.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,802 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,452 (1,058 total cases)--- 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 547 (43 new cases, +19% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (9 total deaths)--- 58.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,665 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,314 (534 total cases)--- 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 344 (12 new cases, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (12 total deaths)--- 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,653 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,819 (920 total cases)--- 23.7% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 452 (21 new cases, -48% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (5 total deaths)--- 60.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,635 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 52.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,799 (284 total cases)--- 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (3 new cases, -77% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (2 total deaths)--- 64.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,554 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,396 (70 total cases)--- 41.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (1 new cases, -83% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (20 total deaths)--- 71.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,417 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,913 (923 total cases)--- 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (27 new cases, -27% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (10 total deaths)--- 74.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,378 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,596 (584 total cases)--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (6 new cases, -25% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (12 total deaths)--- 77.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,334 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,562 (687 total cases)--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (10 new cases, -29% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (5 total deaths)--- 81.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,284 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 59.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,475 (262 total cases)--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 295 (5 new cases, +67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (6 total deaths)--- 85.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,235 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 50.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,467 (268 total cases)--- 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (2 new cases, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (17 total deaths)--- 98.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 19.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,783 (828 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (6 new cases, -70% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (65 total deaths)--- 99.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,688 (4,944 total cases)--- 54.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (37 new cases, -16% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (12 total deaths)--- 154.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #467 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,905 (402 total cases)--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (7 new cases, -67% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (3 total deaths)--- 169.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #373 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,490 (92 total cases)--- 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 440 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 803 (5 total deaths)--- 392.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska--- #10 highest rate among all counties nationwide- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,483 (84 total cases)--- 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska- New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)